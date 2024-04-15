New vending kiosk at Friedensplatz Where you can shop round the clock in Bonn
Bonn · Niclas Rüthing wants to keep his new vending kiosk in the Friedensplatz-Passage open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But the council says it can only operate from Monday to Saturday. Why is that? And where else can you shop round the clock? A look at vending kiosks and late-night options.
When hunger strikes in the middle of the night, when delivery services are no longer available and when the nearest grocery store has closed, vending kiosks are the last resort. Open seven days a week, around the clock, that's the idea. But there are legal challenges.
Niclas Rüthing's vending machines in the Friedensplatz-Passage sell instant noodles from South Korea, crisps from the USA and Fanta from Asia. You can also find snacks for dogs and even pregnancy tests there. Neon lights draw customers into the unstaffed shop – the only staff member at the "Quickstop" is owner 23-year-old Niclas Rüthing, and he only looks in from time to time when coins get stuck in the machine or a chocolate bar refuses to drop and customers call his number. This is his second vending machine kiosk in Bonn, following Cube in the Box that opened in Bad Godesberg in September. Another is due to follow in Bornheimer Strasse.
"Spätkauf 24/7" on Maximilianstraße isn't open around the clock
There are also several kiosks near the station where you can shop late into the night. But only one of them is open almost around the clock, seven days a week. The operator of the "Mix Store" opposite the bus station explains that the place is open 22 hours a day, closing for a maximum of two hours at night. Contrary to what it’s name suggests, you can’t shop 24 hours a day, seven days a week at Spätkauf 24/7 on Maximilianstrasse. It closes between 1am and 6am.
The reason why not every kiosk can stay open around the clock is the Shop Opening Hours Act (Ladenöffnungsgesetz LÖG). The law prohibits retail shops from opening on Sundays and public holidays, and this also applies to kiosks. Exceptions include petrol stations, shops in the immediate vicinity of railway stations - where goods are considered to be travel necessities - and kiosks that have applied for and been granted a restaurant licence to open on Sundays and public holidays.
Kiosk not allowed to open on Sundays
"Quickstop" owner Niclas Rüthing wants to run his vending machines in the Friedensplatz-Passage around the clock. But the council says he can’t. They say he can't open on Sundays and has to close promptly at midnight on Saturdays, otherwise the regulatory office will intervene. "This is very unfortunate and defeats the purpose of the kiosk. Especially late on Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday morning, when people need alternative places to shop," says Rüthing. He doesn't fall under any of the legal exceptions: "There's no railway station nearby, and I can't be classified as a restaurant because I don't have staff to prevent excessive alcohol consumption. That's the argument of the council," he explains.
The Bonn Retail Association says there's currently no statewide regulation on the opening hours of kiosks. So it’s up to the municipality to decide. The city of Bonn is aware that not every municipality in North Rhine-Westphalia shares its legal interpretation of the LÖG and applies it to kiosks. Laws about when shops are allowed to be open are designed to safeguard individuals and also have to comply with the German legislation regarding Sundays and public holidays, which are meant to be days of rest (Sonn- und Feiertagsruhe). According to the press office, it doesn't matter whether a shop is staffed or whether the goods are offered exclusively in vending machines. Other cities, such as Düsseldorf or Dortmund, allow Sunday sales at kiosks. Kiosk operators and the city council would like to see state-wide uniform legislation.
Night shopping also planned for Bornheimer Strasse and Bad Godesberg
The kiosk that opened in Bad Godesberg in September is planning to stay open longer from May. It's currently open from 6am to midnight. It's going so well that Cube in the Box's operator, Martin Grund, plans to keep it open throughout the summer, except on Sundays.
Another destination for hungry night owls in the centre of Bonn could soon be Bornheimer Straße 27. Servet Sengül is planning to open the city's third vending kiosk, offering fresh products such as vegetables and cold cuts. He is also planning to install a frozen food machine.
Automated shopping has its drawbacks
Keder Salem, who runs the "Bonner Kiosk" opposite Bornheimer Strasse 2, isn't worried about direct competition. "My customers appreciate the personal touch; I always help where I can. If a woman in a wheelchair can't open the fridge, I'm there," says Salem.
It is this personal contact that is lacking in the new vending machines. According to Rüthing, this can have the advantage of allowing people to shop undisturbed and anonymously. But there's no one there if you need help with your shopping. That's something Salem offers at his kiosk. There's also no staff to intervene in the event of vandalism or inappropriate behaviour, even though the kiosks are often video monitored.
(Original text: Alessandra Fahl; Translation: Jean Lennox)