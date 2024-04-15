New vending kiosk at Friedensplatz Where you can shop round the clock in Bonn

The Bonn Retail Association says there's currently no statewide regulation on the opening hours of kiosks. So it’s up to the municipality to decide. The city of Bonn is aware that not every municipality in North Rhine-Westphalia shares its legal interpretation of the LÖG and applies it to kiosks. Laws about when shops are allowed to be open are designed to safeguard individuals and also have to comply with the German legislation regarding Sundays and public holidays, which are meant to be days of rest (Sonn- und Feiertagsruhe). According to the press office, it doesn't matter whether a shop is staffed or whether the goods are offered exclusively in vending machines. Other cities, such as Düsseldorf or Dortmund, allow Sunday sales at kiosks. Kiosk operators and the city council would like to see state-wide uniform legislation.