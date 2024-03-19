The "Kastaniengarten" restaurant in Bonn's Nordstadt district will kick off the Bonn edition on March 18. Restaurateur Lavinia Prösch is vying for this week's victory with a mix of German and Italian cuisine. On Tuesday, March 19, the participants will head to the "Werkstatt des Geschmacks" in Brühl. Proprietor Özkan Y. has risen from pizza supplier to self-proclaimed "gastronomy king" and wants to wow the competition with Italian cuisine. Next up is the trained pastry chef Mona D. at “Graubi Bar”, located by the ferry between Graurheindorf and Mondorf. A popular destination for cyclists, the café and bistro also aims to score points with its rivals.