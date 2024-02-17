Allergies and hay fever Which pollens are flying through the air in Bonn and in which months?

In March, the pollen count in Bonn is very high. At the beginning of the month, the pollen count of hazel and alder can still be especially high before it weakens as the month progresses. Especially in the middle of the month, many different pollens fill the air. Poplar, ash, willow and elm can reach a moderate to strong pollen count and birch pollen can also come into play from mid-March. As Jens Mutke, a biologist with a doctorate from the University of Bonn, explains, data from the city of Bonn shows that there are some streets in Bonn where birch and hazel are the main trees planted. This affects numerous cemeteries in Bonn. Allergy sufferers also have a particularly hard time on Rhenusallee in Ramersdorf, Humboldt-Strasse near the Baumschulwäldchen or Dorotheenstrasse near the roundabout. Towards the end of the month, the flowering season for beech trees also begins.