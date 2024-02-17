Allergies and hay fever Which pollens are flying through the air in Bonn and in which months?
Bonn · The high pollen count in spring and summer is a problem for many allergy sufferers. We provide an overview of which pollen is in the air at what time of the year and why certain months can be particularly difficult for allergy sufferers in Bonn.
Even though most allergy sufferers start reacting to pollen levels in spring, from March onwards, various pollens fly through the air almost all year round. It is important to note that the flowering times of the plants and therefore the pollen load depend on the weather and temperatures. If there are relatively mild temperatures early in the year, the pollen count can increase quite a bit early on.
Warm temperatures mean lots of pollen
The next days are likely to be difficult for grass pollen allergy sufferers in Bonn and the region, with the grass pollen season then finally reaching its peak in June. The number of grasses that bloom at the same time is at its highest then. The warm temperatures only exacerbate the situation for allergy sufferers: in dry weather, the pollen accumulates in many layers of the air, resulting in a high pollen count.
The first line of defense for allergy sufferers is simple everyday items such as sunglasses or a mask. Ventilation also helps, but only at certain times. Helpful tips for pollen allergy sufferers are compiled in this overview. Our summary shows which pollen is on the move in Bonn and the region in the various months.
January
The first pollen can be out in Bonn as early as January. Hazel and alder, which are also known as early bloomers, can release their first pollen as early as winter. This means that there can be a light pollen count in Bonn at the beginning of the year, already affecting allergy sufferers.
February
From February onwards, the pollen load in the air increases. Besides a moderate pollen count from alder and hazel, which intensifies towards the end of the month into a heavy pollen level, poplar and ash also scatter their pollen into the air beginning in mid-February. At the same time, willow and elm also begin to shed their pollen.
March
In March, the pollen count in Bonn is very high. At the beginning of the month, the pollen count of hazel and alder can still be especially high before it weakens as the month progresses. Especially in the middle of the month, many different pollens fill the air. Poplar, ash, willow and elm can reach a moderate to strong pollen count and birch pollen can also come into play from mid-March. As Jens Mutke, a biologist with a doctorate from the University of Bonn, explains, data from the city of Bonn shows that there are some streets in Bonn where birch and hazel are the main trees planted. This affects numerous cemeteries in Bonn. Allergy sufferers also have a particularly hard time on Rhenusallee in Ramersdorf, Humboldt-Strasse near the Baumschulwäldchen or Dorotheenstrasse near the roundabout. Towards the end of the month, the flowering season for beech trees also begins.
April
The flowering period for alder and hazel slowly comes to an end in April. At the same time, ash, willow and birch reach the peak of their pollen count. Starting in mid-April, other plants begin to flower and spread their pollen. Dock plants, grasses and ribwort plantain can already show a light pollen count at that time. Towards the end of the month, rye also starts to spread its pollen.
May
Beginning in mid-May, the low pollen counts of elm, ash, poplar and rye are joined by a moderate amount of pollen from birch and willow. Starting at the end of the month, there is a strong pollen flow from grasses. Ribwort plantain also disperses a moderate amount of pollen into the air.
June
In June, the flowering period is over for most trees, so this reduces the pollen in the air. At the beginning of June, ash, willow, elm and beech may still occasionally produce pollen. Throughout June, there is a moderate amount of pollen from dock plants and ribwort plantain. Grass pollen is strong in June and continues into July. From the end of June, mugwort also begins to spread its pollen.
July
At the beginning of July, the flowering period of rye comes to an end, but ragweed slowly begins. Mid-July is the peak for dock and ribwort plantain pollen. Grasses also spread a lot of pollen at this time. The pollen load is especially high in the Rhine floodplain due to the many different plants that grow there. In the city in particular, the pollen load is much heavier in the evening. This means it is better to air out apartments in the morning. The pollen load decreases again towards the end of the month, when dock, ribwort plantain and grasses only shed a moderate amount of pollen. Mugwort increases its pollen production at this time and allergy sufferers can expect a heavy pollen load.
August
While the pollen load is still relatively high at the beginning of the month, as dock, grasses, ribwort plantain and mugwort are still spreading a lot of their pollen, this changes towards the end of the month. Apart from ragweed, which spreads a moderate amount of pollen, the other plants reach the end of their flowering period in August, which reduces the overall pollen load in the air.
September
September is the last month in which allergy sufferers can normally expect pollen counts. Ribwort, mugwort and grasses still have a low pollen count.
October
There is virtually no more pollen in October. In the first few weeks of the month, pollen from grasses and herbs may still be there on occasion before the pollen season is over.
December
Although the main season for allergy sufferers and pollen usually only begins in spring, the first pollen is already on the move at the beginning of December. With virtually no pollen flying in November, hazel starts the allergy season at the end of the year with a weak pollen count. Starting in mid-December, the alder follows, which can also start out with a weak pollen count.
Orig. text: Tamara Wegbahn, David Schöngarth
Translation: ck