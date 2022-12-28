Work on the Rhine line : Which trains will not stop at Bonn Central Station for a month?

From 6 January, numerous trains will be cancelled at Bonn Central Station. Foto: Matthias Kehrein

Bonn From 6 January, long-distance trains will not stop at Bonn Central Station for more than a month. Regional trains are also affected. The reason is work on the left bank of the Rhine. An overview of the cancellations.

Due to work being carried out by Deutsche Bahn (DB) on the left bank of the Rhine, long-distance trains will not stop at Bonn Central Station for more than a month. Between Friday, 6 January, at 9 pm and Friday, 10 February, at 9 pm, numerous measures are to be implemented between Cologne and Koblenz. For this reason, the railway says it is rerouting long-distance traffic via the route on the right bank of the Rhine. In addition to Bonn, Cologne Central Station and the stops in Remagen and Andernach will also be affected. In general, the travel time will be extended by about ten minutes, according to the statement. During this period, IC trains will stop at Beueler Bahnhof and at Köln Messe/Deutz.

In addition to the diversion in long-distance traffic, there will also be restrictions in regional traffic, according to the DB statement. Cancellations, stops and diversions are to be expected. This will affect the regional express trains of the RE 5 and RE 8 lines as well as the regional trains RB 26, RB 30 and RB 48. The effects will vary depending on the construction phase and line. Local transport customers who have season tickets for the Cologne-Koblenz line may use long-distance trains in this section from Monday, 9 January, to Friday, 10 February, at no extra charge.

The restrictions at a glance:

RE 5: On weekends from Friday, 9 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m., all stops between Cologne Central Station and Koblenz will be cancelled. During the week, from Monday, 5 a.m., to Friday, 9 p.m., the trains will run as normal, with a few exceptions.

RE 8: On weekends, from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., all stops between Cologne Central Station and Koblenz are cancelled. During the week, from Monday at 5 a.m. to Friday at 9 p.m., the trains only run during rush hour. All other journeys are cancelled.

RB 26: On weekends from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., all stops between Cologne and Brühl and between Remagen and Brohl are cancelled. During the week from Monday, 5 a.m., to Friday, 9 p.m., the trains run regularly with a few exceptions.

RB 30: On weekends from Friday, 9 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m., the line is partially extended from or to Brühl with stops in Mehlem, Bad Godesberg and Bonn UN-Campus. Otherwise, regular service will apply except from 27 to 30 January. During the week, there are train cancellations between Remagen and Bonn from Monday to Thursday from 8.50 pm.

RB 48: All stops between Cologne and Mehlem are cancelled.

Two of the planned projects on the left Rhine route directly affect Bonn and the region. For example, from Monday, 9 January, at 10 p.m. to Monday, 23 January, at 6 a.m., underground cable construction work is planned on the line between Bonn Hauptbahnhof and Bad Godesberg. Especially during the nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. as well as continuously on the weekends, the experts will work on a cable routing system, among other things.

The construction site will move along a length of about 18 kilometres from Bonn to Oberwinter. The work on the line will initially last until probably May 2023. The project also includes a new, electronic signal box at Mehlem station. Overall, the interlocking technology on the section from Bad Godesberg-Nord to Neuer Weg will be renewed. DB is investing around 50 million euros in the modern signal box.

In addition, the railway will carry out work on noise protection systems in the Urmitz - Remagen section and on the platforms in Bad Breisig between 5 a.m. on Friday, 6 January and 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 February.