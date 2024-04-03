Legalisation Who controls the cannabis rules in Bonn and the region?

In Bonn and the neighbouring towns and municipalities, the question of who should check compliance with the rules is the main source of clarification. "The responsibility for the control and monitoring tasks regulated in the Cannabis Act is unclear," a spokesperson for the city of Bonn told our editorial team. A spokesperson for the city of Siegburg expressed a similar view: "The state still needs to clarify its responsibilities with regard to monitoring and penalisation." Responsibility also depends on whether an offence is considered an administrative offence or a criminal offence. In the case of the former, the public order office of the respective municipality would be responsible, otherwise it would be the police. The city of Bonn is therefore also calling for clarification from the state. "The Association of Cities and Towns, which represents the interests of local authorities, is in contact with the state, which is required to clarify the implementation issues that arise," said a spokesperson for the city.