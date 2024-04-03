Legalisation Who controls the cannabis rules in Bonn and the region?
Bonn/Rhein-Sieg district · Minimum distance, sale in clubs, private cultivation: the use of cannabis is now legal, albeit with some rules and restrictions. Many questions remain unanswered in the municipalities. What do the cities and municipalities in Bonn and the region have to say?
There were celebrations on the night from Sunday to Monday: Around 1,500 people gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to demonstratively light up joints at midnight on the dot and cheer the legalisation of cannabis. The drug has been legal to consume in Germany since 1 April. However, there are a number of rules relating to cultivation, sale and consumption that need to be enforced and monitored locally. The Association of Towns and Municipalities criticises the fact that there are still some unanswered questions from a municipal perspective. "The municipalities expect the federal states to lay down practicable rules for enforcing the regulations on the ground," Chief Executive André Berghegger told the German Press Agency. But how do the municipalities in the region assess the current situation?
In Bonn and the neighbouring towns and municipalities, the question of who should check compliance with the rules is the main source of clarification. "The responsibility for the control and monitoring tasks regulated in the Cannabis Act is unclear," a spokesperson for the city of Bonn told our editorial team. A spokesperson for the city of Siegburg expressed a similar view: "The state still needs to clarify its responsibilities with regard to monitoring and penalisation." Responsibility also depends on whether an offence is considered an administrative offence or a criminal offence. In the case of the former, the public order office of the respective municipality would be responsible, otherwise it would be the police. The city of Bonn is therefore also calling for clarification from the state. "The Association of Cities and Towns, which represents the interests of local authorities, is in contact with the state, which is required to clarify the implementation issues that arise," said a spokesperson for the city.
The town of Bad Honnef, for its part, assumes that the police are responsible for monitoring and enforcing the regulations. However, the public order office and the town are in close dialogue with the police, as a spokesperson confirmed. On Tuesday, the authorities asked were not yet able to answer any questions regarding legalisation in the town of Rheinbach and the district of Ahrweiler.
Berghegger from the Association of Towns and Municipalities warned: "It is clear that the local regulatory authorities must not be overburdened, as there is already a lack of staff in many places." He also called for guidance on how to ensure efficient youth protection and control the private cultivation of cannabis. "It is important for trust in the state that legal regulations are always designed in such a way that they are controllable and comprehensible. We still see significant deficits in the current cannabis law in this regard," he criticised.
The police in NRW are also currently examining unresolved issues. Although it is the task of the district police authorities to independently monitor compliance with the legal regulations, the standards that apply here still need to be discussed, a spokesperson for the NRW Ministry of the Interior told dpa. Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) had already sharply criticised the law after the decisive vote of the Bundesrat and spoke of a "home-made loss of control". "With the cannabis law, we are opening the door to more drug-related deaths in road traffic and more drug-related crime," the minister declared last week.
Since 1 April, the possession, private cultivation and consumption of cannabis has been permitted for adults in Germany. However, no more than 25 grams may be carried in public or more than 50 grams kept at home. Three plants in the living area are permitted. The following applies to consumption in public: not in the vicinity of children and young people, schools, day-care centres, playgrounds and sports grounds and not in pedestrian zones during the day. It is also possible to join together in clubs and grow cannabis for personal consumption. Such cultivation clubs will be permitted in Germany from 1 July.
(Original text: (ga/dpa); Translation: Mareike Graepel)