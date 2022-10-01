Bonn Police use facebook for a search : Who has lost their wedding ring in Bad Godesberg barely two months after the wedding?
Bad Godesberg A woman found a gold wedding ring in Bad Godesberg. The ring is engraved with the date of the wedding ceremony, the name of the wife and "I love you". The police are looking for the owner with the help of Facebook.
Since Friday afternoon, the Bonn police have been searching for the owner of a wedding ring with the help of Facebook. A woman had found the ring in Bad Godesberg on Friday and handed it over to the police.
Married only on 6 August
Its special feature: The ring is engraved with the date of the wedding, which was 6 August 2022. Now, just two months after the ceremony, the ring has already been lost - but it is in the safe custody of the officers of the Bad Godesberg police station.
Oh dear, there is probably a bad vibe right now for a newlywed who has already lost his or her wedding ring some two months after the wedding ceremony. The ring with the engraved date 06.08.22 and a romantic "I love you" was found today by a woman in Bad Godesberg. The ring is also engraved with the wife's first name, but the spouse should tell us this themselves. We are of course happy to help set the marital relations straight: The ring can be picked up at the police station. Original text: Maximilian Mühlens Translation: Jean Lennox