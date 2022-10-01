Bonn Police use facebook for a search : Who has lost their wedding ring in Bad Godesberg barely two months after the wedding?

Icon photo Foto: Friso Gentsch/Archiv

Bad Godesberg A woman found a gold wedding ring in Bad Godesberg. The ring is engraved with the date of the wedding ceremony, the name of the wife and "I love you". The police are looking for the owner with the help of Facebook.

Since Friday afternoon, the Bonn police have been searching for the owner of a wedding ring with the help of Facebook. A woman had found the ring in Bad Godesberg on Friday and handed it over to the police.

Married only on 6 August

Its special feature: The ring is engraved with the date of the wedding, which was 6 August 2022. Now, just two months after the ceremony, the ring has already been lost - but it is in the safe custody of the officers of the Bad Godesberg police station.

