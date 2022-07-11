Covid test positive: : Who needs a PCR test now - and who gets one?

Your Coronavirus test is positive. So what now? Foto: dpa/Sebastian Gollnow

Bonn There has been much confusion ever since the new testing regulation was introduced on 1 July: What should you do if your self-test is positive? Who can get tested at the test centre for three euros? And where can I get a PCR test? We answer the most important questions.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The hope for a Covid-free summer has not come true. The Omicron wave is rolling over Germany with force, and the infection figures continue to rise nationwide. Even after more than two years of the Coronavirus pandemic, many people are still worried about infection. But what should be done if a Covid-19 test comes back positive? Since the introduction of the new Coronavirus testing regulation on 1 July, confusion has been rife in many places. We provide answers to the most important questions.

My Coronavirus rapid test at home is positive. What do I do now?

Zack, suddenly the second line is there - and now? Who do I have to inform if my self-test at home is positive? And what do I need to be aware of? If the self-test is positive, "you should isolate yourself at home as much as possible and reduce contact with other people in your household to a minimum," explains the Federal Ministry of Health. A certified rapid antigen test is recommended for testing.

Since 1 July, it has become more complicated to obtain this test. The nationwide Coronavirus Test Ordinance lists numerous criteria under which people in Germany can obtain a free rapid test. These include:

Persons participating in clinical trials on the efficacy of vaccines against the Coronavirus at the time of testing.

Persons for whom a test is required to end quarantine ("testing yourself free")

Visitors and persons receiving treatment or residents in hospitals, rehabilitation, disabled or inpatient care facilities, dialysis centres, day clinics, etc.

Family carers

Household members of infected persons

A three-euro contribution per test is due from the following persons:

People who will be attending an indoor event on the day of testing.

People who will have contact with people who are at a high risk of contracting severe Covid-19 on the day of testing (this includes people aged 60 and over, people with disabilities, people with pre-existing medical conditions).

People who have been alerted to an increased risk by the Corona warning app ("red tile").

People whose self-test at home was positive, however, are explicitly not mentioned. Anyone who has symptoms of a Coronavirus infection "should definitely be in the hands of a doctor", says the Federal Ministry of Health. "Symptomatic patients should stay at home and first clarify the further procedure by telephone." They should be tested by their family doctors or public health service facilities.

But what should I do if I test positive but have no symptoms? The Testing and Quarantine Ordinance for North Rhine-Westphalia states: "Persons who have tested positive in a self-test for Coronavirus are obliged to undergo a rapid Coronavirus test or a PCR test (control test) at a testing centre immediately." The regulation, which at first appears contradictory, is now causing confusion in many testing centres. Sometimes people with a positive self-test are asked to pay or they are referred to their family doctor's office. It can therefore be helpful to call the test centre in advance to find out more.

My rapid test at the test centre is positive. What now?

Anyone who has a positive Corona test result must isolate themselves immediately. This means going or staying home and avoiding contact with other people as much as possible. This rule always applies and no longer has to be ordered by the health authority.

You may only leave your home to have a PCR test carried out. If the result is negative, the quarantine is lifted.

My Coronavirus app shows a red warning. Can I get a PCR test?

No. For people with no symptoms, a warning about a risk contact is no longer sufficient to justify an eligibility for PCR testing. However, affected persons are still entitled to a rapid antigen test with a personal contribution of three euros.

In which cases can I get a PCR test?

Good news for all those who have a positive self- or rapid test: "After a positive antigen test [...] the tested person is entitled to a confirming test by means of a nucleic acid test for the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus. This also applies after a positive antigen test for self-testing", according to paragraph 4b of the federal Coronavirus Test Ordinance. While this sounds unwieldy, it is quickly explained: anyone who has a positive rapid or self-test is entitled to a subsequent PCR test.

From a medical point of view, however, this is not mandatory, according to the site of the Federal Ministry of Health. However, some health insurance companies will reportedly only pay for the treatment of prolonged Covid-19 if the original infection can be detected by PCR test. Therefore, it may make sense to insist on a PCR test if a rapid test has previously been positive.

Doctors can also order a PCR test if the person being treated has symptoms that point to an infection with Coronavirus.

Where can I get a PCR test?

PCR testing is considered the gold standard of Coronavirus testing. However, not all test centres offer them. Here, too, a telephone enquiry in advance can save you waiting time or detours. PCR tests are also offered in hospitals, GP practices, pharmacies, drive-in test centres, at the public health department and in certain laboratories. The Federal Ministry of Health provides an overview of testing facilities in the vicinity at this link. The general practitioner's office, the local health office or the nationwide hotline 116 117 can also help by telephone.

What happens if I subsequently test positive?

At first there is only one line, so the test is negative - a few hours later a second line has suddenly appeared. And now? First of all: stay calm. Then it's time to follow the manufacturer's instructions. A test result of a rapid antigen test for the Sars-CoV-2 virus is only valid within the time window specified in the instructions for use, the Association of the Diagnostics Industry points out upon request.

Depending on the manufacturer, this time can vary between 15 and 30 minutes. If the T-strip develops during this time and the control strip (C) also appears, the test is positive.

A delay in the development of the T-strip on the self-test cassette is not a valid test result, writes the Association of the Diagnostics Industry, and recommends taking another test in such a circumstances, if possible with a rapid test from another manufacturer.

(Original text: Sandra Liermann; Translation: Jean Lennox)