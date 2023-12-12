Feithy's Feuerwache Who's pulling the beer in Beuel's smallest stand-up bar?
Beuel · At 51, Stefan Feith has realised a lifelong dream by opening Feithys Feuerwache. But first he had to complete a "meatball course".
After fifteen years as a management assistant at a temping agency in Bonn ("We were like a family there"), Feith, who trained as a retail salesman, has now set up his own business. "I would have liked to have opened in October, but there was still some bureaucracy to deal with," he says.
On 2 November, Feith opened the doors of the bar previously known as "Zur alten Feuerwache" on Obere Wilhelmstraße for the first time. Before doing so he had to provide proof of all licences, a certificate of good conduct and to take a hygiene course known in restaurateurs jargon as the "meatball course". On the very first day, he was delighted to welcome many senior guests who had been waiting to be able to meet at the bar of the "Feuerwache" again in the mornings.
For twelve years, Vjekoslav Bolanca, now in his early 80s, had been serving guests in the "Zur alten Feuerwache" until well into the summer. When his wife fell seriously ill, he decided to give up the "Feuerwache", says Feith. Friends told him about the now empty establishment. They encouraged him to realise his dream on the spot. "The time had come," laughs Feith.
He had always planned to start his own business when his son Luis was "standing on his own two feet". Now the 21-year-old has started an apprenticeship as a plumber and is about to move out of his parents' flat in Rheinstraße. "My wife wasn't keen on the idea of taking over the Feuerwache at first," says Feith. She remembers what running a pub means in terms of loss of free time from his parents.
Father ran a legendary pub in Beuel
Feith's father Toni (87) is no doubt still fondly remembered by older Beuel residents as "Feithse Tünn". His bar "An der Laterne" was located between the railway station and Rheinlust until 1999. He ran one of Beuel's legendary pubs for 30 years. "I remember shelling broad beans there when I was twelve," recalls his son. Back then, he still referred to the "Laterne" as the family's "living room". His father visits the new pub at least twice a week to "see what's going on".
Stefan Feith recalls that his mother-in-law Renate Schütz was the "tipping point". She managed to convince her daughter Anke to support her husband. He had always been the type of perfect host, was one of her arguments. "Today, my wife is fully behind me," says Feith. "I also plan to go on holiday twice a year and not forget the family." He is not planning to get rich with the pub, but to enjoy his new-found independence. He is delighted that the reopening of the pub has been so well received. "It was really full at the weekend and the atmosphere was great," says the former temping agency worker. "I only have a few regrets about leaving the good team in the office," he says. He always enjoyed working there. "We always had very good relationships with our employees," he says.
First there was a fire station
"Before new buildings went up here in the 1970s," says Feith, "there must have actually been a fire station on this site." The previous owner always reminded us a little of that time with the interior design. Feith has unmistakably outed himself as a Schalke fan with the blue and white pennant on one of the bar pillars. "But I won't be hanging a TV here," he says. He's happy that his guests, young and old, get to chat to each other.
Of course, he also looks forward to the carnival revellers who visit "Feithy's Feuerwache". As one of the last "real Beuelers" still born in Beuel hospital in 1972, he is also a member of the KG Schwarz-gelbe Jonge. The fact that Feith also has carnival in his blood can be seen in a picture that he has hung in the regulars' table corner of the pub: his mother, now 80 years old, in 1969 as a happily waving Bonna Barbara I. "But beyond carnival, it's important to me," he says, "that the Feuerwache is once again one of the typical corner pubs where everyone feels welcome."
Original text: Stefan Hermes
Translation: Jean Lennox