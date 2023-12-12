Feithy's Feuerwache Who's pulling the beer in Beuel's smallest stand-up bar?

Stefan Feith recalls that his mother-in-law Renate Schütz was the "tipping point". She managed to convince her daughter Anke to support her husband. He had always been the type of perfect host, was one of her arguments. "Today, my wife is fully behind me," says Feith. "I also plan to go on holiday twice a year and not forget the family." He is not planning to get rich with the pub, but to enjoy his new-found independence. He is delighted that the reopening of the pub has been so well received. "It was really full at the weekend and the atmosphere was great," says the former temping agency worker. "I only have a few regrets about leaving the good team in the office," he says. He always enjoyed working there. "We always had very good relationships with our employees," he says.