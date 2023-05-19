40 minutes in the car Why a dog owner drives clear across Bonn to walk her dog

In Hamburg, where she lived for a long time, it was different. There is no district there that does not have a free-running area - even if they are occasionally somewhat smaller. The political parties in the Hardtberg district council also agreed that there should be more free-running areas in the district. They wanted the city administration to examine whether more of them could be set up in the district. The politicians took a look at the orchard meadows in Brüser Berg, which border on the district of Ückesdorf, a meadow at the equestrian center on Wesselheideweg in Duisdorf and an area called "Im Pesch" in Lengsdorf.