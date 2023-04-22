Marathon, demos, cherry blossoms Why Bonn's city center will be especially crowded this weekend
Bonn · Several major events taking place this weekend will ensure that Bonn city center will be especially crowded this weekend. An overview.
Those who want to visit Bonn's city center this weekend will find a lot going on, but they will also have to be ready for some constraints. Besides a demonstration for a change in traffic policy and a Shiite funeral march, there will be the cherry blossoms with a flea market and the Post Marathon, with more than 10,000 participants.
The coalition "Transport turnaround now!" will march on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. from Poppelsdorfer Castle to Endenicher Ei. Their theme is: "Billions in concrete instead of investing in the future: No to the expansion of A 565 and A 59 and to the Rheinspange!" The demonstration is part of the campaign days "Mobility turnaround now!" from "Forest instead of asphalt" and the campaign "Red climate map for the federal transport infrastructure plan" of Parents for Future. Last Monday, a banner measuring 150 meters by 31 meters was rolled out on the Hofgarten park area.
Cherry blossoms attract thousands of visitors
The Old Town is expected to be crowded throughout the weekend. Folks will have good weather for the cherry blossoms and the popular flea market. Organizers say that the flea market has become something of a tradition, as it is the twelfth time it is being held. On Saturday, residents of the Old Town will sell second-hand items and antiques in backyards, house entrances and cellars from 11 am to 5 pm. "The flea market is a big crowd puller every year," says organizer Cordula Brendel, "visitors are sure to find one or two great bargains here. And of course, a visit to the flea market can be perfectly combined with a walk under the cherry blossoms.”
According to the City of Bonn, there will be an increased presence of the Public Order Department at the location. Heerstrasse and Breite Strasse will be closed to through traffic from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The closure applies to the entire Breite Strasse as well as on Heerstrasse between Kölnstrasse and Vorgebirgsstrasse. Residents and delivery vehicles are exempt from this regulation.
100,000 visitors expected at the Post Marathon on Sunday
For the Deutsche Post Marathon, the organizers expect more than 10,500 participants and 100,000 spectators along the course. Besides the classic marathon distance of 42.195 kilometers, the half marathon and a relay race, there will be a ten-kilometer short course for the first time. The starting area of the running course (Rathausgasse, Stockentor, Franziskanerstrasse, Belderberg) will be closed from 7 p.m. on April 22. All other closures will begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday. For participants, a shuttle service will run between the parking lot below the North Bridge at the corner of Graurheindorfer Strasse/Römerstrasse and Friedensplatz (bus platform A 3). Between 7 and 11 a.m. several outward journeys and from 11 a.m. until about 5:30 p.m. several return journeys will be running. The City of Bonn generally advises arriving by public transport.
For Sunday, an Indian-Pakistani cultural association has registered a demonstration for 2 to 7 p.m. on the anniversary of the death of Imam Ali in Bonn city center. According to police, about 300 participants from all over Germany will sing funeral songs on Maximilianstrasse in the area between Poststrasse and Thomas-Mann-Strasse with bare chests, while carrying a mock coffin and beating their chests with the flats of their hands.
Police do not expect any restrictions on vehicular traffic, as the procession will take place exclusively on Maximilianstrasse. "Access to homes or business premises is possible for residents, but short-term disruptions cannot be ruled out," said a police spokesman. Past events of this kind have all taken place peacefully.
(Orig. text: Nicolas Ottersbach / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)