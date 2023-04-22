Marathon, demos, cherry blossoms Why Bonn's city center will be especially crowded this weekend

For the Deutsche Post Marathon, the organizers expect more than 10,500 participants and 100,000 spectators along the course. Besides the classic marathon distance of 42.195 kilometers, the half marathon and a relay race, there will be a ten-kilometer short course for the first time. The starting area of the running course (Rathausgasse, Stockentor, Franziskanerstrasse, Belderberg) will be closed from 7 p.m. on April 22. All other closures will begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday. For participants, a shuttle service will run between the parking lot below the North Bridge at the corner of Graurheindorfer Strasse/Römerstrasse and Friedensplatz (bus platform A 3). Between 7 and 11 a.m. several outward journeys and from 11 a.m. until about 5:30 p.m. several return journeys will be running. The City of Bonn generally advises arriving by public transport.