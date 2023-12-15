Caravans parked along the street Why camper vans on Kennedyallee usually don’t get fined

A woman who lives directly in the area concerned is annoyed by the question of whether the caravans bother her. "Why should they bother me? There's enough space here!" she replies. She doesn't want to see her name in the newspaper, however. The Plittersdorf resident has lived in the neighborhood for six years. “It has never bothered me," she says somewhat perplexed because she doesn’t understand why it’s an issue for some. Two passers-by, who walk down this road to get home after their sports activities, shake their heads because they also don’t get it. "Who complains about that?” they want to know. To avoid being in the firing line of unhappy neighbors, however, they also prefer not to see their names in print. Nevertheless, they can't understand the uproar. "People should think about why they are so unhappy with their lives that they are bothered by a few caravans that aren't even in the way," says one of the two young men indignantly.