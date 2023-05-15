After incidents in the Meßdorfer Feld Why dealing with the "Rasselmann" is complicated

As reported, a father intervened when the man prevented a girl from cycling through the Meßdorfer Feld. The father reported that the "Rasselmann" chased him and shouted after him. He filed a complaint and the police are now investigating. The father says what he experienced on the Meßdorf field was frightening. He worries whether his daughter and other schoolchildren will still be able to get to school safely. He does not agree with the police's assessment that the man is harmless, which is what the officers say they found out during several operations.