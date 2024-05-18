Flags to mark this occasion Why flags will be flying on many buildings in Bonn starting on Saturday
Bonn · Official government buildings in the City of Bonn will be flying flags for five days starting this Saturday. What's it all about?
From Saturday, May 18 through Wednesday, May 22, the City of Bonn will be raising flags at all of its official government buildings. This day marks the proclamation of German Basic Law 75 years ago. German Basic Law is the constitution of the Federal Republic of Germany. In a press release, it says that the City Of Bonn is following an order from the NRW Ministry of the Interior. The order applies to "all official buildings of the state, municipalities and municipal associations as well as other corporations, institutions and foundations under public law that are subject to the supervision of the state”.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the enactment of German Basic Law. The Parliamentary Council adopted German Basic Law on May 8 of 1949, and the German federal states voted on it ten days later. It was enacted on May 23 of 1949.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: ck)