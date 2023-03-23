Can deposit in Holland soon Why Germans empty this supermarket just across the border

But just because this law will come into force on 1 April, such stockpiling as is currently taking place daily at Rothenbach is not necessary at all, as Lars Strikers emphasises. "We are allowed to sell the deposit-free cans we have in stock beyond April," he says. Only then are deposit cans ordered and finally sold to the customers. However, this information has apparently not yet reached some of the customers, as conversations in the supermarket show. They say they'd rather take an extra pallet because the deposit will be due in April.