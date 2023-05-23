City of Bonn lists reasons Why is the Godesberg Tunnel closed so often?

According to the spokesperson from the press office, faults in the above-mentioned systems must be repaired immediately so that the tunnel remains safe. In addition, the scheduling of repairs had to be coordinated with the specialised companies.Due to the shortage of skilled workers, many companies have only limited availability. That is why some work is done during the day, but in this case, too, efforts are made to schedule it at least for times of day when fewer motorists use the tunnel. However, it is not possible to completely avoid traffic obstructions due to work.