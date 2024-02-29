After the arrest of Daniela Klette Why light could be shed on the RAF attacks in Bonn now

The immediately assembled "Soko Mehlem" had their hands full in Königswinter and across the street on Deichmanns Aue in Rüngsdorf, where the US embassy in Germany was located until it moved to Berlin. It was later reported that the forensics team had collected 250 shell casings. No wonder, as it turned out that three different rifles had been used, including a Kalashnikov and two NATO rifles with a calibre of 7.62 x 51. Tracer ammunition is also said to have been fired across the river, although fortunately the effect on the other bank was limited. Miraculously, it has to be said, because bullet holes were later found in facades of Godesberg residential buildings several kilometres away. The damage to the embassy building was also relatively minor: Window panes were broken and the Bonn House of History was later delighted to receive a monitor that had been hit by a bullet. The participants in a vigil that had been taking place not far from the embassy for some time in protest against the US Gulf War, which had just begun, also escaped unscathed.