Hip Hop turns 50 years old Why one rapper prefers to live in Bonn rather than a big city
Bonn · Hip hop turns 50 this year. Bonn rapper Die P got her first taste of the music on the streets of Cologne. Today she can make a living from her art and performs in major cities. But her home will always be Bonn.
Die P has just returned from a tour. Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Hanover, Münster - that's quite something, especially as the tour is continuing next year. "Yes, it's going well," says the rapper, who doesn't want to give her real name, and grins. "I'm really travelling a lot. I can actually make a living from my music now, which is really cool." And it's anything but a given, especially in the highly competitive hip-hop market.
Despite the risks, Die P took the plunge and has no regrets, as she explains. "I had a really well-paid office job in a government agency, but I let it go after the pandemic." Brave, especially at that time, wasn’t it? "Honestly? I had more gigs during the Covid period than ever before in my life. Well, there was also a lot of streaming stuff, but it still made me realise that I could do it," says Die P. "I had also just signed a contract with a label, so I was on the safe side."
Die P is a Bonn native with her heart and soul. Born in Munich, she moved to the federal city with her family at the age of six and since then has never wanted to live anywhere else. "Bonn is like a village," she says. "If I don't know you, I'm sure to know someone who does. I think that's pretty cool." Many young people would certainly disagree with her. "Yes, of course, there are many who would rather have more action and prefer life in a big city, but that wouldn't be for me. I feel like I've played in every major city in Germany, and yet I'm always happy when I come home. I have a nostalgic feeling about Bonn, and that’s something I love."
First experiences as a rapper in Cologne
But it was in Cologne that she discovered hip hop. "I'm just a child of the 90s, and back then the Bonn scene wasn't as developed as it is today. At first, of course, I was influenced by my older siblings and by Viva and MTV, but when I started rapping myself, I kept travelling to Cologne, especially to Porz." And to Cologne-Ehrenfeld, where she fought her first battles as a teenager, as they say in hip-hop. As MC Double P, she immediately took third place. This paved the way for her future.
In the years that followed, the rapper gained further experience on the streets of the cathedral city, as she says. "Hip hop simply comes from the streets, that's how the genre started 50 years ago, with Kool DJ Herc's block parties. For me, the years in Cologne were incredibly important because they taught me how to assert myself." Was that more difficult for you as a woman than for your male peers? "No, not really. There have always been phases in the history of hip hop where women haven't played such a big role, but one of the first battle raps ever was performed by a woman. Then came Salt 'n' Pepa, Sabrina Setlur, Mary J Blige, Cora E - they were all present in my youth."
In the meantime, Die P has left her street phase behind her, and her lyrics have become calmer, more thoughtful and more emotional. "I'm in the process of opening up," she says. "My new EP 24/7 comes out on Friday, and on it I give a deeper insight into myself than ever before."
And that's just the beginning. "I would love to write therapeutic songs, like the rapper Curse. Ultimately, I also want to develop further and at some point, I will have said everything about myself. I hope that I'll still have something to say in 25 years' time." And what else? "I don't know," admits Die P. "But it will come from Bonn. I think the most important thing I could give this city would be a really cool hip-hop event. That would be a dream." And the best thing Bonn could give her? Die P smiles again. "It's already given me that, namely a home."
(Orig. text: Thomas Kölsch / Translation: Jean Lennox)