Hip Hop turns 50 years old Why one rapper prefers to live in Bonn rather than a big city

Typical Bönnsch

What I like about Bonn is the Rhine, it's so long and it’s simply beautiful."

What I miss about Bonn is my grandfather, who had a big influence on me. Unfortunately, he passed away a few years ago, but you can still hear his voice in the intro to my song 'Standard'.

My favourite place is at home, either alone or with my family.

Typically bönnsch is the bi-language. It's a kind of slang within the hip-hop scene. Anyone who knows it knows what I'm talking about.