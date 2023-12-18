Longer than planned Why the Chancellor's Bungalow in Bonn will remain closed until 2025
Bonn · Guided tours of the Chancellor's Bungalow in Bonn were always sold out in a flash. The exhibition has been closed for almost a year. Now we have news from Berlin: it will remain closed much longer than planned.
Loki Schmidt smoking in front of the television, her husband Helmut Schmidt at his desk, the Kiesinger couple with guests in the modern reception area: if you want to see the originals of these scenes from Bonn's past as the German capital, you're going to have a longer wait. Contrary to what the Federal Office for Building and Regional Planning (BBR) announced in February, the renovation work in the so-called Chancellor's Bungalow in Bonn is still not finished after eleven months. Installing a fire alarm system will take much longer. Apart from one exception to mark the anniversary of the German constitution (Grundgesetz) in May 2024, the exhibition will remain closed, probably until the beginning of 2025.
Together with Palais Schaumburg, which is also closed for renovation right now, and the Bundesrat (the German Upper House of Parliament), the Chancellor's Bungalow is one of the historical sites in Bonn that the Haus der Geschichte is integrating into its program. "Crisis center, concert hall, residence: in the Chancellor's Bungalow, great history was written on a small scale. For example, in June 1989, Chancellor Helmut Kohl and the Soviet head of state Mikhail Gorbachev took their first steps towards reunification together during a stroll in the bungalow's garden," the museum writes in its description of the building.
The unpretentious building with its floor-to-ceiling windows was commissioned by the then Federal Chancellor Ludwig Erhard from architect Sep Ruf. Erhard moved in in 1964, and history and his successors left their mark. For example, in the face of the Red Army Faction (RAF) terror a bulletproof glass wall was built in the park. The bungalow is divided into an open event area and a small private wing with a pool. "The Chancellor's Bungalow can only be visited again from February until the end of May 2024 due to renovation work," says the Haus der Geschichte on its website about the historical sites.
But this will not be the case, at least for regular tours and guided tours. "Completion of the entire project is scheduled for the beginning of 2025," BRB press officer Juliane Riewoldt said in response to an inquiry. Originally, the project focused on the purely technical design of an automatic fire alarm system. "However, the task was expanded due to monument conservation requirements. The overall concept developed in collaboration with a firm of architects now provides for a so-called smoke extraction system," explained the spokesperson. This is in line with the preservation order and makes fire detection almost invisible in the historic interiors.
Bungalow is currently empty
"The design and approval planning for this have been completed," said Riewoldt. In the course of the subsequent detailed design, further as-built investigations had to be carried out. "This required opening up building components, which was carried out in the first half of 2023. In this context, pollutant clean-up has already taken place."
According to BRB, the Chancellor's Bungalow has been emptied to protect the furnishings. "The investigations carried out have shown that the removal and reinstallation of the wooden ceiling, as well as the protection of the existing fitted furniture and the challenge of making the fire alarm technology invisible to visitors, require special planning solutions. This planning will be completed shortly," says the press officer.
Opening on the anniversary of the constitution
There will be an exception for visitors during the construction period for a special occasion. Interest in visiting the bungalow remains high, and an open day is planned to mark the 75th anniversary of the German Constitution in May 2024, the Chancellor's Bungalow will then be open to the public.
In consultation with the Haus der Geschichte, the BRB has drawn up an interim use concept. "The further course of the project will be adapted so that the bungalow can be opened for the open day. Construction work can begin in the basement in parallel. After the end of the anniversary celebrations in May, the building site will then continue throughout the entire building," explained Riewoldt.
Incidentally, Willy Brandt only used the bungalow for events; he lived with his family in a villa on the Venusberg. According to Haus der Geschichte, the personal taste of the last occupant is particularly visible: Helmut Kohl had an expansive lighting construction installed, among other things. His successor Gerhard Schröder did not move in. After the government moved to Berlin, the building had stood empty since 1999 and was listed as a historical monument in 2001. From 2007 to 2009, it was converted into a museum under the auspices of the Wüstenrot Foundation. Until the fire protection deficiencies were discovered, individual visitors and groups were able to visit the former residence of the Federal Chancellor on guided tours.
(Original text: Bettina Köhl / Translation: Jean Lennox)