Longer than planned Why the Chancellor's Bungalow in Bonn will remain closed until 2025

A modest building

Architect Sep Ruf (1908-82) stands for German post-war modernism. Federal Chancellor Ludwig Erhard commissioned him to design the Chancellor's Bungalow in 1963. "Ruf designed an objectively modern, transparent structure and thus emphasized the function of the building as a place of meeting and discussion," according to the Wüstenrot Foundation, contractor of the refurbishment from 2007 to 2009.

The Munich architect Ruf had already done work for the fledgling government district of Bonn in 1954/55. The building at Schlegelstraße 1 is now the headquarters of the German Foundation for Monument Protection. It was originally built for the Free State of Bavaria and was one of the first newly built state representations in the provisional capital Bonn.