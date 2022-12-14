Animal welfare in the city : Why the city is doubling the animal shelter subsidy in Bonn

The animal shelter had to stop taking in animals in July this year because there was no more room. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The council has decided to significantly increase the flat rate for the Bonn animal shelter as of January 2023. The reason for doubling the amount has a sad background.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The Bonn animal shelter will receive more money from the city for looking after lost and found animals as of January 2023, the administration announced on Wednesday. The Bonn City Council gave the green light on Monday. This means that the city is "finally providing adequate support for the important work of the animal welfare association" (Tierschutzverein), the Left Party (die Linke) said.

The number of animals taken in is increasing and at the same time the costs for their care are rising, so the city will double the annual lump sum. Another reason for the increase is that this year refugees from Ukraine have come with their pets, and they are not always allowed to take them into their accommodation.

Mandatory municipal service

The Bonn Animal Shelter has been taking care of found and confiscated animals on behalf of the city of Bonn since 2012. The "Tierschutzverein Bonn und Umgebung" (Animal Welfare Association Bonn and Surroundings) receives an annual lump sum for this. This is now being increased to a mid-six-figure amount and thus doubled, from 240,000 to 477,000 euros, as far as the GA is aware. As it concerns contractual matters, the decision took place in a non-public council meeting on Monday evening. The increase in subsidies was not controversial, according to information from various sources. The accommodation and care of lost and found animals is a mandatory municipal service.

According to the press office, the city calculates the lump sum according to the recommendation of the German Animal Welfare Association. According to this, the per capita flat rate is between one and 1.50 euros per animal. The contract with the animal welfare association will be adjusted accordingly and at the same time extended for another five years.

Original text: Philipp Königs