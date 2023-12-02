Winter in Bonn Why the Rhine no longer freezes over even with cold temperature
Bonn · Bonn and the region are experiencing temperatures below freezing these days. Yet, even if it were still colder, the Rhine would not freeze over. There is a simple explanation for this.
In the last few days, Bonn has experienced the onset of winter. Temperatures have dropped below zero and the first snow has fallen. But the cold weather doesn’t seem to make much of an impression on the Rhine. Even at freezing temperatures well below zero degrees Celsius, no ice forms on the river.
The situation was different up until around 60 years ago, when a layer of ice would occasionally form on the Rhine during cold winter months. One example was the winter of 1962/1963, which went down in history as the coldest winter of the last century with an average of minus four degrees Celsius in NRW.
In 1929, it was also so cold that a thick layer of ice formed on the Rhine and many people went out on the river (as can be seen in our historical photo). The average temperature that winter was minus three degrees, according to meteorologist Thomas Kesseler-Lauterkorn from the German Weather Service. February 1929 even reached an average temperature of an icy minus 6.7 degrees Celsius. This makes the winter of 1928/1929 the second coldest winter of the last century in NRW.
Nowadays, however, the Rhine no longer freezes over. "It's actually unlikely that something like that will happen again," says the meteorologist. A frozen Rhine is almost unthinkable in times of climate change. It wouldn't be enough for it to get really cold for a week, says the weather expert. You need several weeks of persistent cold with sub-zero temperatures.
Add to that, the Rhine itself has also changed. Kesseler-Lauterkorn says that the water in the river is much warmer today than it was back then due to the waste heat from industry. And the flow velocity has also changed due to realignment of the river bed, making it faster.
Jan Böhme from the Waterways and Shipping Office in Duisburg also confirms: "The water in the Rhine is now simply too warm." Over the past ten years, water temperatures have barely fallen below two degrees Celsius. Even when it freezes for several days, the Rhine no longer freezes over.
(Orig. text: Leandra Kubiak / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)