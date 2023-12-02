Winter in Bonn Why the Rhine no longer freezes over even with cold temperature

In 1929, it was also so cold that a thick layer of ice formed on the Rhine and many people went out on the river (as can be seen in our historical photo). The average temperature that winter was minus three degrees, according to meteorologist Thomas Kesseler-Lauterkorn from the German Weather Service. February 1929 even reached an average temperature of an icy minus 6.7 degrees Celsius. This makes the winter of 1928/1929 the second coldest winter of the last century in NRW.