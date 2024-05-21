BonnOrange explains Why the waste paper containers are always so full

She explains: "If large, folded cardboard boxes are disposed of whole in the waste paper container, they can unfold again in the container and large cardboard boxes can become so wedged together that there is no more room in the container." This very quickly leads to containers that appear overly full, but there could actually still be space inside if boxes were broken down into smaller pieces. "Sometimes we end up emptying containers that only contain one or two large cardboard boxes that have not been broken down and are blocking the opening to the bin," continues Krockauer. "That's why everyone would do each other a huge favor if cardboard boxes and cardboard packaging were broken into smaller pieces before they end up in the container so that the whole volume of the containers can be used optimally.”