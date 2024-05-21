BonnOrange explains Why the waste paper containers are always so full
Bad Godesberg · The overfilled waste container at the Rüngsdorf cemetery caused a small uproar, but it is not the only site with public waste containers in Bad Godesberg that can be an eyesore. There are piles of garbage at the Rigal’sche Wiese as well. Do the containers not have enough capacity? And who is to blame - residents or BonnOrange?
At the end of April, one could see a classic example of why waste paper containers in Bad Godesberg often become an uncontrolled dumping ground. On Ellesdorfer Strasse in Lannesdorf, someone had unceremoniously shoved extremely large packaging into the waste container, jamming it so was rendered practically useless on one side.
And from the point of view of Bonnorange, the Bonn waste management company which services the containers, this carelessness on the part of some people has consequences for everyone. As reported, Bonnorange spokeswoman Janneke Krockauer explained that exactly this act of jamming the bin opening, leads to piles of garbage at Rüngsdorf cemetery. Waste paper containers cannot be filled to their entirety "because cardboard boxes are not broken down or are placed right next to the containers.”
She explains: "If large, folded cardboard boxes are disposed of whole in the waste paper container, they can unfold again in the container and large cardboard boxes can become so wedged together that there is no more room in the container." This very quickly leads to containers that appear overly full, but there could actually still be space inside if boxes were broken down into smaller pieces. "Sometimes we end up emptying containers that only contain one or two large cardboard boxes that have not been broken down and are blocking the opening to the bin," continues Krockauer. "That's why everyone would do each other a huge favor if cardboard boxes and cardboard packaging were broken into smaller pieces before they end up in the container so that the whole volume of the containers can be used optimally.”
Volume is sufficient
Basically, the volume offered in the public waste paper containers is sufficient. Janneke Krockauer calculates that there is room for at least 7,280 tons in the waste paper containers. However, only 2,865 tons were collected most recently. Around 50 percent of the capacity remained unused.
Another aspect that comes into play when cardboard is not loaded into the waste paper container but set outside next to the bins: "We are losing an important raw material," explains Krockauer. "That's why we want to collect waste paper and cardboard in such a way that it is not exposed to the weather.”
As it is not uncommon for big cardboard boxes to block the slots to the containers, it impacts the immediate surroundings. People who want to get rid of waste paper and cardboard boxes simply dispose of them in front of the containers. In many cases, this in turn encourages littering at the site, as Bonnorange observes frequently at locations such as Rigal'sche Wiese and Rüngsdorf cemetery (GA reported).
It's not just the cityscape that suffers
From Bonnorange's point of view, it's not just the cityscape that suffers when cardboard boxes are simply thrown next to the containers. More than anything, Krockauer says, the sites often become veritable dumping grounds, "used for old electrical appliances, bulky waste, residual waste and even hazardous waste". Bonnorange refers to this as the "broken window effect”.
In German, illegal disposal of garbage is referred to as “Wilde Müllkippen” (literally it means the wild dumping of garbage). Bonnorange has to deal with the disposal of such illegal garbage piles more and more. Last year alone, the company's employees collected a total of 2,558 piles of illegally dumped rubbish. In 2023, there was an average of 213 of these incidents per month and 277 in the previous year. In 2021, there were 265 and 196 in the year before that.
