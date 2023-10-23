Insects in autumn Why there are so many bugs crawling into our homes right now
Bonn · They can fly and they stink. When it gets unpleasant outside, bugs look for a warm place to hibernate. A Nabu insect expert explains why you should never vacuum up the bugs.
True bugs have found their way into many homes in and around Bonn at the moment. But where do they suddenly come from? Are bed bugs dangerous? And what is the best way to get rid of them? We have summarised the most important questions and answers about the unpopular insects.
What do true bugs look like?
According to the German Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (Nabu), there are around 1000 species of true bugs in Germany. The green stink bug and the grey garden bug are particularly common in homes in this region. Grey garden bugs grow to be 14 to 16 millimetres long, are grey-yellow to grey in colour and have unevenly distributed spots on the upper side of their bodies. The green stink bug grows to 12 to 14 millimetres in length. Its broad, oval body is green in colour and finely dotted with dark spots. In autumn they can change their colour to brown or reddish brown depending on the temperature. After hibernation they turn green again. The six-legged bugs have a multi-part proboscis, the rostrum, which they usually fold back under their body.
Why do bugs come into our homes?
True bugs like it warm. They can't handle temperatures below ten degrees. That’s why, like ladybirds and other insects, they move closer to people in autumn. "From the insects' point of view, houses are rocks," explains Karl-Heinz Jelinek, insect expert at the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (Nabu). The bugs are actually aiming for real rocks or cracks in walls to hibernate, where they will be protected from the cold. "If they get into the home, they've lost their way."
Long, dry summers are increasing the true bug population in Germany. The number of species is also increasing. Sightings in homes are not uncommon with the onset of the cold season.
But Jelinek says he has not observed a significant increase in the number of true bugs in NRW. "There are sometimes more, sometimes less." Only long-term observations could show whether a species is increasing strongly in the long term. Just like last autumn, GA readers are now again observing that the grey garden bug is appearing in their homes. But Jelinek says this will soon stop. "When it gets really cold in November, the creatures are no longer active," he says. The bugs are also less active when it rains, he adds.
Are true bugs dangerous?
Whether green stink bug, fire bug, grey garden bug or American pine bug - most true bug species are harmless to humans. Regarding their diet, Jelinek says that "most true bugs are sap-sucking insects."
They don't generally cause any harm in the home. There is only one thing that is very unpleasant for humans. "True bug species all stink when they feel threatened," says Jelinek. Under stress, the insects emit an unpleasant smelling secretion.
But the bed bug is in a different league. In contrast to its relatives, it is not a vegetarian, but hunts at night to suck blood from its sleeping victims.
The bed bug camouflages itself during the day in mattresses or under wallpaper. It was actually virtually extinct in Germany, but due to Germans' great love of travelling, it keeps being reintroduced from Eastern Europe or Asia, according to Nabu. It is often found in hostels, hospitals or hotels - places with a high visitor or resident turnover. A sign of infestation can be small black dots, the bug excrement, on bed frames or wallpaper. Once you have them in your bed or flat, the only way to get rid of them is usually to call an exterminator.
Are true bugs a sign that your home is unhygienic?
If you discover bugs in your house or flat, your first reaction will usually be to worry about the condition of your living space. However, true bugs getting into your home has nothing to do with domestic hygiene. They are neither interested in particularly clean nor in particularly dirty homes. They are simply looking for a warm place to hibernate.
What to do against "normal" true bugs?
Unless you are dealing with a parasite like the bed bug, you should deal with bugs the same way you would deal with other insects and spiders: carefully catch the animal with the help of a piece of paper and release it back into the wild. It is not advisable to use a hoover to get rid of the bugs, says Jelinek. The creatures get distressed, release their secretions, and the device quickly turns into a stink bomb.
To prevent bugs from entering the house in the first place, Jelinek recommends closing up holes in cracks in the walls of the house. They are a popular hiding place for the insects and can be used by the animals as a stopover station to the flat, especially near windows.
In addition, you should cover fruit bowls even in colder temperatures, as they are an attractive source of food for the animals.
What home remedies are suitable?
For a more environmentally friendly alternative to insecticides, use a mixture of vinegar, water and washing-up liquid, the smell of which is designed to drive the bugs away. To do this, the mixture is applied to the surfaces where bugs often stay, such as window sills and door frames. In addition, other strong-smelling agents such as cloves, ammonia and juniper are said to ward off the bugs.
(Orig. text: Jonas Dirker, Christine Ludewig / Translation: Jean Lennox)