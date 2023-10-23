Insects in autumn Why there are so many bugs crawling into our homes right now

According to the German Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (Nabu), there are around 1000 species of true bugs in Germany. The green stink bug and the grey garden bug are particularly common in homes in this region. Grey garden bugs grow to be 14 to 16 millimetres long, are grey-yellow to grey in colour and have unevenly distributed spots on the upper side of their bodies. The green stink bug grows to 12 to 14 millimetres in length. Its broad, oval body is green in colour and finely dotted with dark spots. In autumn they can change their colour to brown or reddish brown depending on the temperature. After hibernation they turn green again. The six-legged bugs have a multi-part proboscis, the rostrum, which they usually fold back under their body.