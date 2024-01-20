Flags at half-mast Why there will be flags of mourning on some buildings in Bonn on Monday
Bonn · On Monday, flags of mourning will be flown at several buildings in Bonn. There is a reason why the flags will be flown at half-mast on that day.
This Monday (January 22), a state flag of mourning will be displayed on some buildings in Bonn. The reason for this is a state ceremony on Monday in Berlin for the former President of the German Bundestag and long-time German Federal Minister Wolfgang Schäuble, who died on December 26, 2023.
To honor him, Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser has ordered that there be a nationwide display of mourning. This applies to the highest federal agencies and their divisions as well as to corporations, institutions and foundations under public law that are subject to the supervision of federal authorities. The top federal authorities include the federal ministries, the Federal Chancellery, the Office of the Federal President and the Federal Audit Office.
In Bonn, the flag of mourning is hoisted at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense on the Hardthöhe. Section V of the flagging regulations stipulates that the federal service flag, black-red-gold flag with eagle in the middle, or the federal flag, black-red-gold flag, must be used for state mourning flags.
The flags will be fully hoisted on Monday at dawn, at 7 a.m. at the earliest, on the appropriate buildings in Bonn and nationwide, and then immediately lowered to half-mast. The flags of mourning will end at sunset.
(Orig. text: Dierk Himstedt / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)