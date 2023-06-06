Kunstmuseum Bonn Why visitors can now get tattoos on the Museum Mile

Patrick Hildenbrand has organised the campaign. Not only has he put together pictures and posters that show how motifs have developed over the decades, but together with his Cologne colleague (Trash Tristan) he is offering visitors the chance to get tattooed on the spot on 7 and 10 June. Visitors can choose from around 40 motifs on the two days. "We have deliberately divided the exhibition into four sequences to present the development," he says. "In doing so, we want to give this metier an art-historical treatment." Thus, he shows wooden matrices with which pilgrims in the Middle Ages had Christian symbols carved into their skin, gives an overview of the favourites of sailors, prisoners and the underworld, and presents the motifs of high society from culture, society and, indeed, royal houses. He pays special attention to Japanese originals. There, people would not only choose individual images for this special body decoration, but always pursue a total work of art, which is complemented in the course of a lifetime.