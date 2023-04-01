New Altstadt Managers Present Ideas Why wine could flow in Königswinter's Sea Life in future

As the future managers of the Altstadt, they had given a lot of thought to the future of the building, Keinath said now. It is a stroke of luck that the building will belong to the city as of 1 April. The use of the building as a large aquarium had not convinced him in the past. "It looked to me like a UFO that landed here." A use in connection with wine would fit much better into the city. Wine has been grown here since 1696, and in the 19th century there were still 30 wineries in Königswinter. Today there are still four winegrowers. The town twinning with Cognac also underpins the wine tradition.