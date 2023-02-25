The first wild boar litters of the year : Wild boar offspring born in the Venusberg game preserve

Wild boar offspring on the Venusberg. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Much earlier than usual, the first wild boar offspring have been born in the city's game preserve on the Waldau. The first young animals can already be observed in the free-range enclosure. Visitors are welcome.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Wild boar usually give birth to their offspring towards the end of March. This year, the first litters were already born at the end of January and beginning of February. It means that the most curious of the young piglets are already roaming around the enclosure.

According to city forester Julia Johnson, the fact that the sows have given birth to their offspring prematurely this year has mainly to do with the consequences of climate change: "Due to the mild winters, the offspring are now being born much earlier." To best protect the sows and their offspring, extra straw is added to their enclosure, Johnson explained. The straw is used by the piglets to pad their nest and protect them from the cold.

While smaller piglets still remain in the nesting area, the larger ones already run through the enclosure with their mothers, according to the city. A total of 17 adult wild boars live in the enclosure. Counting the offspring, however, is proving more difficult, as some young animals have not yet left the nesting area. According to the city forester's office, there are currently around 20 piglets.

Anyone who wants to watch the young animals during their first attempts at walking can come and visit at any time. The game enclosure on the Venusberg is open around the clock. Besides the wild boars, the enclosure houses various species of deer in three different pens on a total area of seven hectares. They can be fed with special food that is sold on site. A circular trail, forest nature trails, a children's playground and the Waldau Inn, which reopens in March, welcome all visitors to take a walk in nature or just linger awhile. Johnson advises walkers who encounter wild boars out in nature: "You should make yourself heard loudly and then wild boars will usually get out of your way. The only time it gets tricky is when you get between young piglets and their mothers."

Orig. text: Mitja Nikolaus