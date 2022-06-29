Corona disease : Wincent Weiss concert on the Kunstrasen postponed at short notice

Bonn The concert of Wincent Weiss on the Kunstrasen in Bonn planned for Wednesday has to be postponed. Some of the crew have fallen ill with Corona.

Since large numbers of Wincent Weiss' crew have fallen ill with Corona, the concert planned for this Wednesday on Bonn's Kunstrasen has to be cancelled. This was announced by the organisers of the artificial turf. The singer himself also has symptoms. The concert will take place on 12 August instead. According to the organisers, the tickets remain valid.