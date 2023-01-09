Police report filed : Window of Trinkpavillon apparently shot at for second time

The Trinkpavillion in Bad Godesberg has what looks like gunshot damage. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bad Godesberg Unknown perpetrators again allegedly shot at the Trinkpavillon at Bad Godesberg Stadthalle the weekend. The damage could also have been caused by a pointed object. As recently as December, the city replaced a broken pane of glass - which was probably also shot at.

It looks as if the spa water pavilion (Trinkpavillon) at the Bad Godesberg Stadthalle was again shot at again at the weekend. The damage to one of the windowpanes appears to have been caused by a bullet. It could, however, also have been caused by a sharp object. Police now have to investigate the reasons for the damage. The damaged window was discovered on Saturday morning. According to Eckhard Freyer, Chair of the Bürger.Bad.Godesberg association, which is responsible for the pavilion, the chess club was in the building until late on Friday evening. "Everything was still okay then - it must have happened afterwards," says Freyer.

Club thinks crime was targeted

As reported, another pavilion windowpane was replaced only in December, because it had presumably been shot at by unknown persons in September. According to the city administration, the replacement cost about 3,000 euros. Joachim Schäfer, also from the association Bürger.Bad.Godesberg, commented on the recent damage: "It seems as if this is a reaction to the window being replaced."

The association believes it was a targeted action and also that it was a gunshot. According to the association, the Bonn police were on site on Saturday. They recorded the damage and filed a report. On Sunday, the police control centre acknowledged a corresponding operation and also that a report of damage to property had been recorded.

The association must now approach the city again and arrange for a new window to be installed. According to the association, the act is also harmful because it leads to insecurity. It is still unclear whether the video cameras captured footage of the alleged perpetrators this time. As reported, the system was not working when the crime was committed in September because there had been a power failure.

Original text: Maximilian Mühlens