AhrWeinWalk has started Wine enthusiasts flock to the hills overlooking Ahrweiler

For most of the visitors, they didn't care one way or another. Many came in large groups on Thursday, with children and dogs or with wagons, often playing loud music. You could also see an occasional keg of beer in the vineyards - but the event organizers didn't mind. Those who completed the circular route were drawn to the Urbanus Chapel in the middle of the Rosenthal vineyard. There, in the “After-walk lounge”, wine and sparkling wine from all of the suppliers were served, while relaxing music played in the background, and food of all kinds were available, from ice cream to roast on a spit. People sat down to relax there, sometimes on straw, sometimes on benches made from pallets. The view over Ahrweiler and a good glass of wine in hand made for a feel-good atmosphere. Thanks to a total of ten starting points, it didn’t get overcrowded anywhere- even though at times a four-figure crowd of guests roamed along the hiking routes.