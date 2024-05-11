AhrWeinWalk has started Wine enthusiasts flock to the hills overlooking Ahrweiler
Ahrweiler · Lots of hikers and wine lovers can be found in the vineyards overlooking Ahrweiler these days. They are enjoying the AhrWeinWalk event. The idea for the event came about after the catastrophic flooding and has proven very popular.
Visitors have been flocking to the Rosenthal vineyard in Ahrweiler since Thursday. The reason: the AhrWeinWalk is taking place there for the third time. It will run through Sunday. The idea was developed by Ahrweiler winegrowers in the year after the flood disaster, when they weren’t able to have their traditional wine market in the town square. Now, the event marks the start of the wine festival season there and will continue next weekend with the Ahr wine market.
The Ahr Valley was looking its best after weeks of rain, just in time for the start of the AhrWeinWalk on Ascension Day. This suited the nine winegrowers just fine, as they positioned themselves along a circular route through the Rosenthal vineyard. Bright sunshine and summer-like temperatures attracted people in droves, starting in the early morning.
"There are a lot of locals, but also a lot of day trippers and overnight guests," said Carola Welsch from the Ahrtal and Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler Marketing GmbH team. She felt that the number of people out hiking on the first day of this season was comparable to last season when similar weather also attracted big crowds.
It was easy for people to get to the hiking route, as the Ahrtal rail and rail replacement services stop right by the reception area. Especially when trains stopped there, long queues of people formed at the reception desk. For visitors, there was a wine glass filled with sparkling wine and a punch card.
Starting out from the departure point, wine enthusiasts made their way a few meters up the hill to the first stop at the Körtgen winery stand. That’s where a first decision had to be made: Should I do the Silberberg tour that runs clockwise and visit the Maibachfarm, J.J. Adeneuer, Peter Kriechel and Franz Coels wineries first? Or do I go in the opposite direction and first visit the Ahrweiler Winzerverein, the Pollig & Schmidt winery, the Next Generation young winegrowers and the Kurth winery? That would be called the Rosenthal Tour.
For most of the visitors, they didn't care one way or another. Many came in large groups on Thursday, with children and dogs or with wagons, often playing loud music. You could also see an occasional keg of beer in the vineyards - but the event organizers didn't mind. Those who completed the circular route were drawn to the Urbanus Chapel in the middle of the Rosenthal vineyard. There, in the “After-walk lounge”, wine and sparkling wine from all of the suppliers were served, while relaxing music played in the background, and food of all kinds were available, from ice cream to roast on a spit. People sat down to relax there, sometimes on straw, sometimes on benches made from pallets. The view over Ahrweiler and a good glass of wine in hand made for a feel-good atmosphere. Thanks to a total of ten starting points, it didn’t get overcrowded anywhere- even though at times a four-figure crowd of guests roamed along the hiking routes.
(Orig. text: Thomas Weber / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)