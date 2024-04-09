Wine festivals, tastings and markets: Wine events to look forward to in the Ahr Valley in 2024

What started as an emergency solution after the flood disaster has now established itself as a new event - "Wandern für den Wiederaufbau" (Hiking for Reconstruction). This year, on the last weekend in April and the first two weekends in May, winemakers and restaurateurs will once again set up stalls along the Red Wine Trail. There will be stands along the 15km route between Marienthal and Altenahr where walkers can sample wine and regional specialities. Proceeds from the event go towards rebuilding the tourist industry.