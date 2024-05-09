10 – 12 May Wine festival, Europe Day and more – Our tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Enjoy wine and French specialties in Bad Godesberg, learn about European politics on Europe Day, and indulge yourself at the Country Fair at Adendorf. These and more tips for the weekend in and around Bonn.
There are spring markets, May celebrations and two wine festivals for you to enjoy this weekend. While Friday is about Germany's past, Saturday focuses on the future of Europe. Here are these and other tips for the weekend.
Bonn Europe Day
Members of the European Parliament are elected every five years - next time on June 9. On Europe Day, celebrated throughout Europe on the anniversary of the 1950 Schuman Declaration, pro-Europeans talk about their work. The European Commission in Bonn is also represented with a large Europe tent. The motto of this year's Europe Day is ‘Celebrating democracy, shaping the future’. Children can play on the Europe climbing pyramid, and the stage program also has a European theme.
- Where: Market and Old Town Hall, Markt 1, 53111 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 11 May, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Admission: Free of charge
Spring Markets in Bonn
At the Bonn Frühlingsmarkt, or Spring Market, you can buy seeds, young plants and handicrafts aplenty from one of the many stalls. In addition to the sales stands, local and regional associations provide information on what you can do in and for nature. If you’re looking for unique decorations for your balcony or garden as well as plants, you’ll find what you’re looking for on Sunday at the Arts and Crafts Market: local artisans and craftspeople sell original artworks at the Brückenforum.
- Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 11 May 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission: Free or charge
- Arts and Crafts Market: Sunday, 12 May 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Brückenforum, Friedrich-Breuer-Straße 17, 53225 Bonn,
Admission 5 euros (concessions 4 euros)
Wine Festivals in Bad Godesberg and Sankt Augustin
From Father's Day to Mother's Day, Bad Godesberg’s GoVinum Wine festival offers French specialities and as much wine as you could wish for. Local musicians will be performing on stage. At the same time, Sankt Augustin hosts its first wine festival.
- GoVinum: Thursday, 9 May to Sunday 12 May
Theaterplatz, 53177 Bonn
- Sankt Augustin Wine Festival:
Thursday, 9 May to Sunday 12 May
Karl-Gatzweiler-Platz, 53757 Sankt Augustin
"Aus dem Feuer geholt” (pulled out of the fire) - Commemoration of the 91st Anniversary of the Book Burning
The commemoration features readings (in German) from books that were outlawed and burned in Germany in 1933, including works by Bertha von Suttner and Heinrich Heine. Additionally, the city of Bonn will be giving away books from the chest installed in front of the town hall, which will then be filled with new works and sealed until next year. Astrid Mehmel, Director of the Memorial and NS Documentation Centre Bonn, will provide the historical introduction.
- Where: Reading spot in front of the Old Town Hall, Markt, 53111 Bonn
- When: Friday, 10 May, 2 p.m.
- Admission: Free
Archetopia
In a world full of dystopian future prospects, a group of diverse people embark on a search for utopia in the middle of the sea. The winners of a contest by a major discount chain encounter historical figures, the spirit of the times, and tomorrow's artificial intelligence during their cruise. Tickets for Archetopia are available at the Theater Bonn.
- Where: Schauspielhaus Bad Godesberg, Am Michaelshof 9, 53177 Bonn
- When: Premiere on Saturday, 11 May 7:30 p.m.
Additional performances in the following days.
- Tickets: from 14.20 euros
May Festival Weekend in Geislar
There’s a May festival in Geislar. The Father's Day special on Thursday started in summery weather with a barrel tapping and games. On Friday the Cologne Evening brings dialect bands to the festival tent, and on Saturday, the associations gather for the parade and coronation. For Generations Day on Sunday, the association is organising a colourful children's festival and a cosy seniors' café. All information about the program is available from the organisers.
- Where: Dorfplatz Geislar, Abtstraße / Fabristraße, 53225 Bonn
- When: Thursday, 9 May to Sunday 12 May
- Admission: 15 Bons minimum consumption for the tent
Brahms Days in Endenich
Last weekend, Beethoven's compositions resounded across the marketplace, and this weekend another of the "three great Bs of music" is honoured in Endenich: Johannes Brahms is considered one of the most important composers of the 19th century. Under the artistic direction of pianist James Maddox, you can hear music for violin, piano and baritone over the weekend. The complete program is available on the organizers' website.
- Where: Evangelical Trinitatiskirche Bonn, Brahmsstraße 14, 53121 Bonn
- When: Friday, 10 May 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 12 May 7:30 p.m.
- Admission: Free, donations requested
Landpartie Country Fair at Burg Adendorf
Lifestyle, fashion, interior design ideas, art and culture: with this mix, the Adendorf Landpartie Country Fair attracts around 25,000 visitors each year. It’s on again from Thursday to Sunday this week.
- Where: Burg Adendorf in Wachtberg
- When: Thursday, 9 May and Saturday 11 May from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 May from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 12 May from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission: Thursday and Friday 17 euros, Saturday and Sunday 15 euro
(Original text: ga / Translation: Jean Lennox)