10 – 12 May Wine festival, Europe Day and more – Our tips for the weekend

At the Bonn Frühlingsmarkt, or Spring Market, you can buy seeds, young plants and handicrafts aplenty from one of the many stalls. In addition to the sales stands, local and regional associations provide information on what you can do in and for nature. If you’re looking for unique decorations for your balcony or garden as well as plants, you’ll find what you’re looking for on Sunday at the Arts and Crafts Market: local artisans and craftspeople sell original artworks at the Brückenforum.