Events in the Ahr Valley Wine festivals in the region for 2023
Bonn/Region · Many wine festivals have already been celebrated this year, but many are still to come in the remaining days of August and through October. Here is a look at what’s coming up for late summer and fall of 2023.
It’s an opportunity to taste wines from different regions, share a toast and enjoy the autumn days: This is what you will find in the coming months at several wine festivals in Bonn and the region. We give you a glimpse of all the upcoming events.
August: Wine festivals in Heimersheim, Walporzheim and at Bonn's Münsterplatz
There's a party atmosphere at Bonn's Münsterplatz in August with a wine festival taking place this weekend.
- Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn
- When: August 24 - 27
Heimersheim welcomes visitors for a medieval wine festival. Visitors pay a fee at the entrance to the wine village.
- Where: 53474 Heimersheim
- When: August 18 to 20
Walporzheim also hosts a traditional four-day wine festival around the village square in August.
- Where: 53474 Walporzheim
- When: August 25 - 27
September: Rhöndorf, Meindorf and Cologne, Ahrweiler Wine Weeks, Festivals in Bachem, Rech and Dernau
The Rhöndorf wine festival in Bad Honnef shows off all of its specialities right at the beginning of September.
- Where: Löwenburgstraße 21, 53604 Bad Honnef
- When: September 1 - 2
In addition to wine, there will be a concert at the Meindorf Wine Festival. Old classics and new hits will be played.
- Where: Kirchplatz Meindorf (church square), 53757 Sankt Augustin
- When: September 2
On the first two weekends in September, the Ahrweiler Wine Weeks take place on the market square in Ahrweiler. Local winegrowers and wineries offer their wines for tasting. There will also be live music.
- Where: Ahrweiler Marktplatz, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
- When: September 1 - 3 and September 8 - 10
Ahr wines, live music and a procession of lights await visitors at the "FestiWein" in Bachem in mid-September.
- Where: Bachem town center
- When: September 15 - 19
In mid-September, the Heimat- und Verkehrsverein Weindorf Rech will be welcoming visitors to their traditional wine festival. The colorful parade also takes place on that Sunday.
- Where: 53506 Rech
- When: September 15 - 17
This year the Duisdorf Wine Festival not only celebrates wine, but also its new wine queen Lisa I.
- Where: Am Schickshof, 53123 Bonn
- When: September 15 - 17
One week later, Dernau hosts its wine festival with the theme “Wein.Berg.Fest.” ("Wine. Mountain. Fest.”) The festival site is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
- Where: Primary school fairground, Römerstraße 22, 53507 Dernau.
- When: September 22 - 24, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
The wine event in Cologne's Stadthalle is designed to bring together Bavarian tradition and the hospitality of the Rhineland.
- Where: Jan-Wellem-Straße 2, Cologne
- When: September 29 to October 6
September/October: Mayschoß Wine Festival and Sinzig Weinherbst (Wine Autumn)
Starting on September 30th, the village of Mayschoß is transformed into a mile-long wine festival on Saturdays and Sundays. The traditional wine festival ends on October 22.
- Where: 53508 Mayschoß
- When: September 30 through October 22, on Saturdays and Sundays.
On the first weekend in October, visitors to the Sinzig Weinherbst (Wine autumn) can sample various red and white wines from the region in Sinzig's city center. There will also be live music and regional food.
- Where: Sinzig town center, 53489 Sinzig
- When: October 6 - 8
This is a listing of wine festivals that does not claim to be complete or follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. Is a wine festival missing from the list? Send us an email at online@ga.de.
(Orig. text: Alexander Hertel; Translation: ck)