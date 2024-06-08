Little getaways Wine lounges and steep hillsides: tips for excursions in the region
Bonn · In the wine village of Leutesdorf on the Rhine, there are hiking trails with a view and the wine lounge on the Ahr is now open. What about spending the night in the great outdoors at the Moselle. These are just a couple of tips in our ongoing series about excursions in the region.
Out and about in the steep hills of Leutesdorf
Oh my, what was that? On the other side of the Rhine, right near Andernach, a fountain of water just shot through the trees, at least 50 meters high. The answer comes quickly: it’s a cold water geyser on the Namedyer Werth that has erupted. This natural spectacle can often be observed during hikes in Leutesdorf on the right bank of the Rhine. Those who are out and about on the steep hillsides of the wine village can enjoy the panoramic views. The Rhine, Eifel, Andernach with St. Mary's Cathedral, Namedy Castle and, downstream, Hammerstein with its castle and Werth can all be seen.
You can easily reach Leutesdorf by taking the RB 27 from Beuel train station, walking up the winding road to the Gartenlay - or straight up on the romantic Jungjesellepäddsche (bachelor path). Comfortable hiking and walking trails lead through the vineyards, many of them having a theme. The “Weinkul-Tour” is dedicated to wine-growing culture, while an apple nature trail is about orchards that have recently been planted.
The 700-meter-long art and culture trail along the Rheinsteig is also relatively new and has been furnished with permanent loans from regional artists. At the entrance is a thoughtful hiker made of basalt. Nearby is a favorite object of many visitors: a huge vineyard swing with a beautiful view. The location of the Edmundshütte, a place where you can grab a bite to eat, is the perfect place for a break.
- Info: Tel. (02631) 95 19 275; www.leutesdorf-rhein.de
Hiking in Willingen
In May, ambitious hikers met in Willingen for a marathon, in June they will take it to the next level: at the “Extreme Extreme” hiking event (June 20 to 22), the “bar” is set at 155 kilometers and 3,500 meters of climbing altitude in a maximum of 48 hours. The beautiful route with Uplandsteig, Höhenflug, Waldroute and Diemelsteig makes up for the degree of difficulty. In the Sauerland it’s the opposite of high and long. In the district of Schwalefeld, a 1.39-kilometer circular trail follows the circular wall of the castle of the same name. In the district of Eimelrod, the “Goldspur” circular trail (8 km) provides information about ore mining and gold extraction in earlier times. And in Usseln, families can embark on a milk adventure trail (6 km) to immerse themselves in everyday farming life in a fun way.
- Info: Tel. (05632) 96 94 353; www.willingen.de
The Moselle makes it possible: spending the night in the great outdoors
Spend the night in the great outdoors, in a tent on a hidden platform, surrounded by forest or vineyards: the Moselle makes it possible. Three trekking sites have been set up in the holiday region, aimed at “nature-loving or adventurous families”, as the tourist information office in Traben-Trarbach puts it. Those interested can choose a campsite online and receive the exact geo-coordinates with their booking confirmation. Cost: 15 euros per pitch and night. The platforms are connected to the region's network of hiking trails. Note: The offers are already visible online, but are not expected to be bookable until early/mid-June.
- Info: Tel. (06541) 81 84 572; www.moselregion.com
A green and active Jülich: sports and activities at the old fortress
Open-cast mining is not far away, but Jülich has other things to offer too. Most leisure activities there are concentrated on a 33-hectare site at the “Brückenkopf”. The Napoleonic fortifications were renovated as part of the 1998 State Garden Show, and in today's Brückenkopf Park, garden and forest landscapes alternate with spacious activity areas for sports and games. Football, cycling, mini-golf, beach volleyball, rock climbing: there's plenty to do in the park. Markets, vintage car meetings, open-air cinema and concerts are also on the calendar. Animal enclosures and aviaries with around 400 animals are integrated into the park. The park even attracts visitors from the Netherlands and Belgium.
- Info: Tel. (02461) 97 950; www.brueckenkopf-park.de
Good wines with a view of the river
Riesling, Blanc de Noir or Pinot Noir: the best way to enjoy fine wines from the Ahr Valley is in a deckchair under trees. For example in the wine lounge in the Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler spa gardens. The popular summer meeting place with a view of the Ahr has reopened. 18 wineries and winegrowers' cooperatives show off their wines and sparkling wines. The menu includes tarte flambée. The lounge is open every weekend until the end of August, on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 pm to 9:30 pm and on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 1 pm to 9:30 pm. Admission to the wine lounge is free.
- Info: Tel. (02641) 91 710; www.ahrtal.de
(Original text: ga / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)