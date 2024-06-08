Little getaways Wine lounges and steep hillsides: tips for excursions in the region

In May, ambitious hikers met in Willingen for a marathon, in June they will take it to the next level: at the “Extreme Extreme” hiking event (June 20 to 22), the “bar” is set at 155 kilometers and 3,500 meters of climbing altitude in a maximum of 48 hours. The beautiful route with Uplandsteig, Höhenflug, Waldroute and Diemelsteig makes up for the degree of difficulty. In the Sauerland it’s the opposite of high and long. In the district of Schwalefeld, a 1.39-kilometer circular trail follows the circular wall of the castle of the same name. In the district of Eimelrod, the “Goldspur” circular trail (8 km) provides information about ore mining and gold extraction in earlier times. And in Usseln, families can embark on a milk adventure trail (6 km) to immerse themselves in everyday farming life in a fun way.