Day trip tips Wine tastings and flying demonstrations: Five tips for outings in the surrounding region
Art on the slagheap: the Moers miner's lamp gives you a far-reaching view
Last one switches off the light? No way. On the tip of the slag heap of the former Rheinpreußen colliery in Moers, a huge miner's lamp shines confidently into the landscape. And it does so every day - after dark until 9 pm in winter and until 11 pm in summer. "Das Geleucht", as the artwork is called, is a reminder of the heyday of the coal and steel industry and radiates into the future as a symbol of structural change. The message: the light will not go out here any time soon.
The Berlin artist Otto Piene (1928-2014) designed the congenial landmark 25 years ago and the concept is a success. "The Geleucht has a high identification value in the region," says Jens Heidenreich, Head of Economic Development in Moers. The high level of acceptance also has to do with a topographical interaction. You can easily make out the tower from a distance, and from above you can see the region in question. The Lower Rhine Basin, the nearby Rhine, the industrial plants of ThyssenKrupp, the Duisburg-Nord Landscape Park: the entire panorama can be seen from the viewing platform of the light tower. After a six-week winter break, the mining lamp will be back in operation from 1 February (Wed, Sat, Sun 1 to 4 pm). Information signs "explain" the region with its industrial plants and the numerous towns in the surrounding area.
There are guided tours during the day and in the evening. Then you can appreciate the technical details of the tower at your leisure: 115 tonnes of steel, 450 tonnes of concrete, 5300 screws, 850 kilos of paint, 49 lights, 35 masts with modern LED technology ...
Info: Tel. (02841) 55 289; www.das-geleucht.de
Ready to go at any time
There's no winter break at the Hellenthal wildlife enclosure in the Eifel; the operators only allow themselves one day off per week. This means it is closed on Mondays (until 18 March). Otherwise, it's business as usual. The 65-hectare animal park south of the Eifel National Park is home to wild boar, deer, lynx and other native species. Younger visitors love the petting zoo with its goats, guinea pigs and rabbits. The Hellenthal Bird of Prey Centre, which is dedicated to the breeding of endangered species, is part of the complex. Flight demonstrations take place daily (except Mondays) at 11 am and 2.30 pm during the winter months. The experts also explain how high an eagle circles and how well an eagle owl can hear. Admission 12 euros (adults), 9 euros (children 3-14 years).
Info: Tel. (02482) 72 40; www.greifvogelstation-hellenthal.de
Romantic city tour and wine tasting in the Felsenkeller wine cellar
If you want to visit Koblenz on a winter weekend, you can put together a small programme. The "Romantic Old Town Tour" takes place every Saturday (10.30 am). The stops include the Church of Our Lady, the Deutsches Eck (photo) and the Schängelbrunnen. The night watchman's tour takes place monthly (next date: 24 February). And wine is always a topic. In Koblenz-Güls, a one-hour " Felsenkellertour" (cliff cellar tour) on Saturdays (from 4 February, 2.30 p.m.) takes you into the mountain tunnel under the top Marienberg vineyard. Cost: 19 euros, including tasting of four wines. This coming weekend, Koblenz will also be hosting its tenth tourism fair. Tour operators will be presenting their destinations in the Rhein-Mosel-Halle (3/4 February, 10 am - 5 pm, admission 6 euros).
Info: Tel. (0261) 129 16 10; www.visit-koblenz.de
On the easy tour: On the way along the red wall
The wall of red quartz porphyry is 202 metres high and 1200 metres wide: The Rotenfels in Bad Münster am Stein-Ebernburg on the Nahe is considered a small natural wonder. The red mountain can be hiked, but the outdoor conditions are not always suitable in the winter months. As an alternative, the "Ebernburg Intro Tour" (4.3 km, 96 metres in altitude) is possible on the opposite bank of the river. On the premium trail, the Rotenfels remains mostly in view. You walk around the Ebernburg castle and can explore the 65 works of art by sculptor couple Anna and Wolfgang Kubach-Wilmsen in a unique stone sculpture park (photo), relaxing and enjoying the magnificent view. The stone sculpture museum is closed in winter.
Info: Tel. (06752) 13 76 10; www.naheland.net
From the sofa straight into the castle
The Münsterland region has revitalised its architectural treasures: More than 100 palaces and castles, manor houses and monasteries can now be explored on the sofa, so to speak, using an app on smartphones and tablets. An overview map shows the route to the regions. Facts are presented in text and images, while animations tell entertaining stories from the past about the baroque master builder Johann Conrad Schlaun and other personalities. The "Schlösser & Burgen Münsterland" app is available to download free of charge from Google Play and the Apple App Store.
Info: Tel. (02571) 94 93 92; www.muensterland.com
Original text: Heinz Dietl; Translation: Jean Lennox