Day trip tips Wine tastings and flying demonstrations: Five tips for outings in the surrounding region

The Berlin artist Otto Piene (1928-2014) designed the congenial landmark 25 years ago and the concept is a success. "The Geleucht has a high identification value in the region," says Jens Heidenreich, Head of Economic Development in Moers. The high level of acceptance also has to do with a topographical interaction. You can easily make out the tower from a distance, and from above you can see the region in question. The Lower Rhine Basin, the nearby Rhine, the industrial plants of ThyssenKrupp, the Duisburg-Nord Landscape Park: the entire panorama can be seen from the viewing platform of the light tower. After a six-week winter break, the mining lamp will be back in operation from 1 February (Wed, Sat, Sun 1 to 4 pm). Information signs "explain" the region with its industrial plants and the numerous towns in the surrounding area.