Snow and sun : Winter is coming (back)

Winter is coming back. In Bonn, however, slush or rain is more likely. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn/Region Winter is coming… back to Bonn and the region. Not only are the temperatures dropping, there is also a lot of precipitation. There might be even snow.

The stormy weather of the past few days calmed down on Tuesday. The day started friendly and with sunshine. However, it has become noticeably cooler. Only four degrees on the Rhine and temperatures just above freezing welcomed winter back on Tuesday.

This trend will continue over the next few days. Frost is expected at night. Only during the day should the values be in the positive range with up to four degrees.

At high altitudes, permafrost is to be expected from the middle of the week. It is already winterly cold there. The webcams in the Eifel show partly wintry landscapes with sunshine. More precipitation is expected there over the next few days, partly in the form of snow. At lower altitudes along the Rhine, sleet is more likely.

The current weather situation in Bonn and the region can be found at wetter.ga.de and the outlook in our weather forecast.