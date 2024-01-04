January 5–7 Winter jazz and two premieres: Tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Get to know the Cologne jazz scene, discuss the colonial traces in the Botanical Gardens and explore a museum by torchlight: our tips for the long weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.
While Cologne's jazz scene presents itself in the Stadtgarten, the Bonn Theatre looks back on five seasons full of musical highlights. The Botanical Gardens reminisce about their colonial past and the Beethoven House invites brave children to a night at the museum. An overview of these and other tips for the first weekend of the year.
Winter Jazz Festival Cologne
The 39 musicians at the eleven concerts of the Winter Jazz Festival in Cologne are experimental, complex and subtle. They improvise, go beyond the boundaries of classical jazz and experiment with different influences and genres. The festival offers a comprehensive overview of the Cologne jazz scene and a preview of the upcoming concert year.
- Where: Stadtgarten Cologne, Venloer Straße 40, 50672 Cologne
- When: Saturday, 6 January, from 7 pm
- Admission: free of charge
Premiere: Unplugged
The Bonn Theatre is going on a musical journey through time: During its song recital, it presents the most beautiful songs from the last five seasons and takes a look at future productions such as the drama "Paul und Paula" or the musical utopia quest "Archetopia".
- Where: Schauspielhaus Bad Godesberg, Am Michaelshof 9, 53177 Bonn
- When: Friday, 5 January, 7.30 pm
- Tickets: from 10.70 Euro
Dostoyevsky - Crime and Punishment: A staged reading with Niklas Kohrt and Axel Pape
Axel Pape and Niklas Kohrt stage what Thomas Mann at least thought was the "best crime novel of all time" in the small theatre. In the dialogue between the young murder suspect Raskolnikov (Kohrt) and the public prosecutor Porfirij (Pape), the actors present the suspense and timelessness of Dostoyevsky's novel.
- Where: Little Theatre Bad Godesberg, Koblenzer Straße 78, 53177 Bonn
- When: Sunday, 7 January, 7.30 pm to 10 pm
- Tickets: from 25 Euro (concessions from 12 Euro), registration on 0228 / 362839
Themed tour: Colonial traces in the botanical gardens
Titan's root native to Sumatra, giant water lilies native to South America and named in honour of the British Queen Victoria, and cocoa, much of which is imported from West Africa: The history of the botanical gardens is closely linked to the colonial era. In the garden tour, participants discover the colonial traces in the Botanic Gardens of the University of Bonn and talk about how relevant such traces are today and what impact they have on the work in botanic gardens.
- Meeting point: Main entrance to the Botanic Gardens, at the Nees Café,
Meckenheimer Allee 169, 53113 Bonn
- When: Sunday, 7 January, 3 to 4.30 pm
- Tickets: 7 Euro (reduced 5 Euro), no registration required
At night in the museum
Armed with moonlight and the glow of their torch, brave children aged seven and over can explore the Beethoven-Haus Bonn late on a Friday evening.
- Where: Beethoven-Haus Bonn, Bonngasse 20, 53111 Bonn
- When: Friday, 5 January, 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets: 17 Euro (reduced for siblings), registration at museum@beethoven.de
Introductory matinee: Flight
Ten people are held captive by storms at an airport. In the enclosed space, shrouded in nocturnal anonymity, small and large human tragedies are revealed, culminating in a confrontation with the self. The comedy-like chamber play mixes modern with traditional operatic elements and combines a wide variety of musical styles. The introductory matinee will be hosted by journalist Stefan Keim.
- Where: Bonn Opera, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn
- When: Sunday, 7 January, 11 a.m.
- Admission: free of charge
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)