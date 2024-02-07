Renovation of the cinema Woki Bonn closes just for renovation

At least 30 craftsmen will be working in the cinema at the same time during the refurbishment to get everything done in the time frame. Anyone who has always dreamed of having their own cinema seat at home will also get their money's worth: Bresser wants to sell the seats from the Red Hall including the feet, a date is yet to be announced. In the Golden Hall, at least the feet can be kept, which is more sustainable and cheaper. "You can already look forward to the new seats, they will be really chic," says the theatre director. "It will be much more comfortable and a bit different. But I don't want to reveal any more yet."