Renovation of the cinema Woki Bonn closes just for renovation
Bonn · The popular Bonn cinema "Woki" is closing in February for renovation and repair work. The cinema management initially shocked fans with its announcement. What work is planned and when the cinema will reopen.
"We are closing", the Woki cinema announced on social media on Monday evening. And gave many a fan of the Bonn cinema a good scare. However, the small print reveals that Woki will only be closed from 12 to 23 February. The reason for this is extensive renovations and repairs that, according to theatre manager Felix Bresser, have accumulated since the refurbishment nine years ago.
As the three auditoriums of the popular Bonn cinema are normally open seven days a week, it is difficult to carry out certain work during normal operations. Twelve days is a short time for everything that is planned for the premises on Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz: all the carpets will be replaced, the Golden and Red Halls will be given new seating, and the seats in the Blue Hall will be cleaned by a specialist company. A master painter will repaint the walls, the staircase and wall lighting will be repaired and finally the entire cinema will undergo a thorough cleaning.
"We didn't really want to scare people that much," says Bresser in reference to the announcement. "But it's nice to see that we are a part of Bonn and that we would be missed." The cinema management is investing around 200,000 euros in the renovation, financed from cinema funding pots and its own funds. "We are doing this because we believe in Bonn as a cinema location and because we believe in cinema," says Bresser.
Interested parties can purchase cinema seats
At least 30 craftsmen will be working in the cinema at the same time during the refurbishment to get everything done in the time frame. Anyone who has always dreamed of having their own cinema seat at home will also get their money's worth: Bresser wants to sell the seats from the Red Hall including the feet, a date is yet to be announced. In the Golden Hall, at least the feet can be kept, which is more sustainable and cheaper. "You can already look forward to the new seats, they will be really chic," says the theatre director. "It will be much more comfortable and a bit different. But I don't want to reveal any more yet."
Woki Bonn reopens on 24 February
On Saturday, 24 February, Bonn's cineastes will be able to marvel at the final result of the work, as the Woki will be open again regularly from then on. The blockbuster "Dune 2" opens a few days later. Bresser is already full of anticipation: "Then you can see one of the films of the year in a beautiful new setting.“
(Orig. text: Rosanna Großmann / Translation: Mareike Graepel)