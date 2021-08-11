Animal rescue in Bonn : Woman finds seriously injured swan in the Rheinaue

A swan from the Rheinaue was found seriously injured on Tuesday. Foto: Nicolas Ottersbach

Bonn A woman found a seriously injured swan in the Rheinaue in Bonn on Tuesday morning. The animal was probably attacked by a dog.

A woman found a seriously injured swan in the Rheinaue in Bonn on Tuesday morning. According to the fire department, her call was received by the control center at about 8:15 am. The woman had discovered the animal in the area of the flower meadow, after the Facebook group "Private Wildtierhilfe NRW" had previously received a tip and asked for help in finding the injured bird.

The emergency services of the fire department took the swan to a veterinary practice. There it will first be treated and later passed on to a rescue center. According to GA information, the injury is a flesh wound on the breast, which is about the size of a two-euro coin and is probably the result of a dog bite.

According to the city, there is a free running area for dogs near the sports facilities in the Rheinaue. In the area where the swan was found, however, there is a leash requirement.