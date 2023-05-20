Case in Bad Godesberg Woman receives Amazon packages she did not order

The contents are always the same: Charging cables for smartphones and the corresponding power plugs. So far, she has received six parcels, three of which she was able to successfully reject. "The first package arrived on 29 April," says the young woman. She now has a total of 38 cables and 38 power plugs. Strikingly, all but one of the parcels came via Amazon Spain. "I contacted Amazon Spain and Amazon Germany," says the woman from Pennenfeld, "but both only wrote that it was an incorrect delivery, and I could keep the packages." Payment for the goods was not requested for any of the parcels, nor were there any unauthorised charges levied.