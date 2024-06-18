Roadworks in Bonn Work has begun on the B9 in the Willy-Brandt-Allee area

With the start of the summer holidays, the access road to Adenauerallee will have to be closed at Bundeskanzlerplatz for around four weeks. According to the city council, traffic will then no longer be able to drive into the city centre on Adenauerallee in a northbound direction towards Koblenzer Tor. In the opposite direction, coming from Reuterstraße/Reuterbrücke, it will not be possible to turn left onto Adenauerallee. Apparently, the reason for this is that the minimum road necessary for two lanes cannot be maintained during the construction period. There will be a diversion via Kaiserstraße towards Kaiserplatz, from where vehicles can drive around the Hofgarten to Adenauerallee.