Roadworks in Bonn Work has begun on the B9 in the Willy-Brandt-Allee area
Bonn · Drivers travelling north on the B9 in Bonn must be prepared for further restrictions: The city is currently having the road section along Willy-Brandt-Allee repaired.
Roadworks on Willy-Brandt-Allee between Heussallee and Bundeskanzlerplatz began this Monday. Among other things, gullies and connecting pipes are being replaced and the carriageway is being renovated. As reported, this will involve closing one northbound lane.
With the start of the summer holidays, the access road to Adenauerallee will have to be closed at Bundeskanzlerplatz for around four weeks. According to the city council, traffic will then no longer be able to drive into the city centre on Adenauerallee in a northbound direction towards Koblenzer Tor. In the opposite direction, coming from Reuterstraße/Reuterbrücke, it will not be possible to turn left onto Adenauerallee. Apparently, the reason for this is that the minimum road necessary for two lanes cannot be maintained during the construction period. There will be a diversion via Kaiserstraße towards Kaiserplatz, from where vehicles can drive around the Hofgarten to Adenauerallee.
The responsible civil engineering office is appealing to all motorists not to take any routes through Südstadt to Adenauerallee - except for those who have their destination in Südstadt. Reuterstraße also offers a more spacious bypass in a northerly direction. The Bonn/Rhine-Sieg Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK), on the other hand, has called for the Cityring to be opened up so that traffic can flow northwards more easily.
The construction work is expected to be completed by the end of the summer holidays in mid-August.
(Original text: Lisa Inhoffen / Translation: Jean Lennox)