A man was seriously injured in an accident at work on Kaiserstrasse in Troisdorf at around 17.15 this afternoon. This was announced by the fire brigade on GA demand.
According to the fire brigade, the worker fell from scaffolding into a construction pit. There he was first treated and stabilised by an emergency doctor. With the help of the construction crane and a fireman with a fall arrest device, he was rescued from the pit and lifted to the ambulance. Later a rescue helicopter flew the injured man to hospital. After one hour the operation was finished.
Original text: Anja Wollschlaeger
Translation: Mareike Graepel
Mehr zu
Rescue helicopter at the scene: Worker seriously injured after falling into a building pit in Troisdorf