Rescue helicopter at the scene: Worker seriously injured after falling into a building pit in Troisdorf

The injured person was rescued from the pit with an abrasive basket stretcher (symbol photo). Photo: Martin Gausmann Foto: Martin Gausmann

Troisdorf A construction worker was seriously injured in an industrial accident in Troisdorf. The fire brigade were able to rescue him with the help of the construction crane.

A man was seriously injured in an accident at work on Kaiserstrasse in Troisdorf at around 17.15 this afternoon. This was announced by the fire brigade on GA demand.

According to the fire brigade, the worker fell from scaffolding into a construction pit. There he was first treated and stabilised by an emergency doctor. With the help of the construction crane and a fireman with a fall arrest device, he was rescued from the pit and lifted to the ambulance. Later a rescue helicopter flew the injured man to hospital. After one hour the operation was finished.

Original text: Anja Wollschlaeger

Translation: Mareike Graepel