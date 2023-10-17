Day trip tips World record attempt and witches' festival: five tips for day trips in the area
Bonn/Region · On the Lower Rhine, a slag heap offers a far-reaching view, the distillers on the Moselle open their doors, the Palatinate organises a parade of harvesters and in Mayen the Lukasmarkt is followed by a festival of witches and magicians.
The Acropolis of the Lower Rhine: Visitors love the view across the wide countryside
The tour makes you curious: "The seven-kilometre-long Highlight Circular Trail leads up the 359 steps of the Himmelstreppe (Stairway to Heaven) to the top of the slag heap," says the leisure portals of the town of Neukirchen-Vluyn on the Lower Rhine. 359 steps? Slag heap? Neukirchen-Vluyn? Well, even the 28,000 locals prefer to abbreviate the unwieldy name of their town: NV simply sounds cooler.
The Halde Norddeutschland (North Germany slag heap), on the other hand, is an important sight that is easily recognisable from afar. This has its appeal the other way round: the 102-metre-high mound of the former Niederberg mine attracts many visitors who want to look into the distance. And what can you see? Everything, the whole wide-open country. "The Lower Rhine and the Ruhr meet in NV," says city spokeswoman Sabrina Daubenspeck. "Our guests love the view."
The 359 steps of the "stairway to heaven" lead to the top of the slag heap. At the top, as is the case with many slag heaps in the Ruhr region, there is a work of art, a steel scaffolding without walls. The hall house (photo), built in 2006, is the place where people meet, talk and celebrate together, according to the idea of the artist group Observatorium from Rotterdam. The concept works: The slag heap is the setting for many activities. People hike, cycle or Segway. On weekends, paragliders take off from the top.
In the evening hours, the hall house is discreetly illuminated - and then it looks like the Acropolis of the Lower Rhine.
Info: Tel. (02845) 391 230; www.neukirchen-vluyn.de
St. Luke's Market and Witches' Festival
Events are coming thick and fast in the Eifel town of Mayen. This weekend saw the start of the 618th Lukasmarkt (14 to 22 October). Spectacular rides and numerous stalls attract the crowds. Other attractions are the textile market, the horse and cattle market and the sheep market. An estimated 300,000 visitors are expected. On 28 October (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), locals and visitors celebrate the Festival of Magicians and Witches, held every two years, in the medieval settings of the city. Children and young people can train to become witches or magicians at various stations in the city. Eerie readings are on the programme at the Goloturm, and pumpkins are carved in Brückenstraße.
Info: Tel. (02651) 90 30 04; www.mayenzeit.de
Die Mosel Brennt (the Moselle is on fire): 26 distilleries present their programme
First the wine, then the brandy. This is an art that should not be forgotten. "Distilling is a traditional heritage that needs to be preserved and promoted to tourists," is how the regional initiative "Faszination Mosel" formulates its mission to everyone, and this year it is once again organising the joint distillery day "Die Mosel brennt"/"D'Miselerland brennt" together with its friends from Luxembourg. Next weekend (21/22 October), 26 noble fruit distillers along the river will open their distilleries to visitors. In Koblenz-Güls, Werner Kreuter will present a hearty "Döppekoche" (a kind of savory potato cake) to accompany the noble brandy, while in Bremm (photo) the "Schmiede Destillerie" will focus on gin cocktails.
Info: Tel. (06571) 14 23 02; www.faszinationmosel.info
World record attempt: A parade of harvesters
After the event is before the event: The German Wine Harvest Festival and the election of the German Wine Queen are over, now the next spectacle is coming up in Neustadt an der Weinstraße: an attempt to get into the Guinness Book of Records. The plan: On 28 October, a parade with as many grape trucks as possible (photo) is to roll through the city.
The monstrous high-tech vehicles are normally used in the vineyard for fully automatic harvesting. The initiators Stefan Klein and his daughter Janina Klein specialise in viticulture and winery technology in their Neustadt "Technikzentrum", and by calling for people to join in, they are addressing the entire industry in the crowd-pulling parade. "It is the first world record attempt of this kind," says Janina Klein. "The number of registrations so far makes us confident."
Info: Tel. (06321) 70 70; www.technikzentrum-klein.de
There's always something going on in Hachenburg
"It's a good place to live, live, work and also holiday," says mayor Stefan Leukel about his town of Hachenburg in the Westerwald. When strolling around, the path inevitably leads to the Old Market, the jewel and social centre of Hachenburg. In summer, the stage is set here for top-class concerts. Hachenburg is all about culture: scene stars such as La Signora (20.10.) and Tina Teubner (2.12.) give guest performances in the town hall.
Info: Tel. (02662) 95 83 40; www.hachenburg.de
Original text: Heinz Dietl
Translation: Jean Lennox