Day trip tips World record attempt and witches' festival: five tips for day trips in the area

Events are coming thick and fast in the Eifel town of Mayen. This weekend saw the start of the 618th Lukasmarkt (14 to 22 October). Spectacular rides and numerous stalls attract the crowds. Other attractions are the textile market, the horse and cattle market and the sheep market. An estimated 300,000 visitors are expected. On 28 October (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), locals and visitors celebrate the Festival of Magicians and Witches, held every two years, in the medieval settings of the city. Children and young people can train to become witches or magicians at various stations in the city. Eerie readings are on the programme at the Goloturm, and pumpkins are carved in Brückenstraße.