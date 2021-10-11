Area closed off within a radius of 150 meters : World War II bomb found at Römerbad to be detonated today

Bonn A ten-kilo bomb from World War II was found near the Römerbad swimming pool in Bonn on Monday afternoon. Since it cannot be transported, the bomb is to be detonated in place on Monday.

A ten-kilo bomb left from World War II was discovered in Bonn on Monday afternoon during construction work. The explosive ordnance disposal service confirmed the finding on Eduard-Spoelgen-Strasse near Römerbad swimming pool, the city of Bonn announced. "Since the explosive ordnance is not transportable, it must be detonated on site," the statement said. The city of Bonn had not yet said exactly when the detonation would occur.

In advance of the detonation of the World War II bomb, an area within a radius of 150 meters has to be cordoned off. This includes the towpath on the banks of the Rhine. The Rhine River will also be closed to all watercraft in the vicinity for the duration of the blast. According to current information, the A565 highway is not affected. At present, the city's public order service is still checking whether evacuations will also be necessary.

Since the blasting will be accompanied by considerable noise, the Bonn Fire Department plans to send a notice via the warning app Nina.

