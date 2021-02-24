On the run for more than 20 years : Worldwide search launched for double murderer Norman Franz

Federal Criminal Police Office search photo for fugitive Norman Volker Franz.. Foto: dpa/Bundeskriminalamt

Düsseldorf A worldwide public search has been launched for the double murderer Norman Franz, who has been missing for more than 20 years. For the first time, all Interpol member states are involved, reported the NRW State Criminal Police Office in Düsseldorf on Tuesday.

The double murderer Norman Franz, who was convicted in 1996, managed to escape from prison in Hagen in 1997. In the same year, he is said to have shot dead three more people during robberies in Halle and Weimar. In 1998, he was caught in Albufeira, Portugal, where he had been living with his wife and child. In 1999, Franz managed to escape again, this time from Lisbon prison.

Since Tuesday, Interpol has been searching for the suspected serial killer on its front page on the Internet and on social media accounts in 194 countries. Europol also included Franz on its website of Europe's most wanted criminals ("Europes most wanted").

Three years ago, more than 50 tips on Franz, now 51, were received after the last major search. He was not caught. There are no recent photos of him. The investigators of the NRW State Criminal Police Office have therefore posted a voice sample from a recorded telephone conversation on the Internet. A reward of 25,000 euros has been offered for information leading to the capture of Franz.

