Rubbish and decay : Worries about the Aennchenplatz

Residents complain about the amount of rubbish on Aennchenplatz. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bad Godesberg Where once students met for a glass of wine after university and the old-established people of Bad Godesberg strolled, today there is nothing left of the glamour of the past. Aennchenplatz is becoming increasingly run-down.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Plastic sheeting blocks the view inside, torn power cables hang limply from the façade, graffiti on the outer wall and lots of weeds overgrow the whole area. For decades, guests from all over the region came to the legendary "Lindenwirtin" to enjoy the good cuisine and the special ambience in the traditional house. The restaurant of the "mother of students" was the centre and flagship on Aennchenplatz in Bad Godesberg's city centre.

"The good times here at Aennchenplatz are long gone," crystallises Ruwen Noltenhans from the association "Wir unter der Godesburg". Rubbish is lying on the street, the barriers for outdoor catering are stored in front of a pub, and in between, cars keep driving into the cordoned-off area. Cyclists and pedestrians can often only pass the obstacles in a slalom. "You only have to look around here for a moment. The whole area is becoming more and more neglected," complains the resident from Friesdorfer Straße.

"Although Ännchenplatz could represent an urban transition from the residential to the business district in the city centre, it is a constant scene of illegal parking, littering, vacancy, decay and petty criminal activities. As it is a daily access point to the city centre for many residents and passers-by, the situation makes us sad and angry," he emphasises.

And indeed: this central transit point to the shops or the train station has seen much better days. Not only the once well-visited restaurant of the Lindenwirtin has been presenting itself in a sad state for years. "The surroundings are not much better," says Noltenhans. "Run-down and apparently empty buildings on both sides of the square do not exude the charm of a city centre with a special shopping flair," he says. In the meantime, Noltenhans says, many Godesbergers avoid this place after dark. In addition, the area has developed into a drug transshipment point. However, the Bonn police cannot confirm this. There have been no such operations this year, but: "We ask the public to contact us immediately if they observe anything. This is the only way we can intervene," says a police spokesperson when asked by the GA. According to the city police, there have been no reports of drug trafficking so far.

City police service are informed

Noltenhans is particularly annoyed about a restaurant owner who has extended his outdoor area to such an extent that pedestrians and cyclists are obstructed. In the meantime, the landlord has partially removed the boundaries after several residents complained to the city about the barrier for the terrace. "Before, it was really life-threatening," says Noltenhans. According to information from Markus Schmitz from the press office, there is currently "a lawsuit pending regarding an outdoor gastronomy area". Since it is an ongoing proceeding, the city does not give any further details. The landlord in question could not be reached for comment.

The packaging from the last fast-food meal, butts and carelessly discarded cigarette packets - Noltenhans is particularly annoyed about the rubbish. The city has now responded to this complaint. "The city's public order service will look into the matter," promises Schmitz.

The association "Wir unter der Godesburg" has high hopes for the neighbourhood support in Alt Godesberg. A meeting with the district mayor and representatives of the various parties is planned for October. "Then we definitely want to address the condition around Aennchenplatz," Noltenhans emphasises. The social challenges, the strong commitment of the residents, but also the current construction activity in the district will also be discussed. "Maybe something will change afterwards," he hopes for the future.

Mother of the students

The history of the pub "Zur Lindenwirtin Aennchen" goes back to Anna "Aennchen" (or Ännchen) Schumacher, who was born in Godesberg in January 1860. At the age of 18, she took over her father's Gasthof zum Godesberg after his death. In 1891 she gave it the name "Zur Lindenwirtin". The restaurant became one of the most popular student pubs in the Rhineland. The numerous students, who were otherwise divided into hostile fraternities and corps, sat together peacefully here, which is why Aennchen was also called the "mother of the students". The famous "Godesberg castle peace" prevailed in the inn.

(Original text: Gabriele Immenkeppel; Translation: Mareike Graepel)