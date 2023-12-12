Sewing, knitting and weaving in vogue You can find these handicraft workshops in Bonn

Info

These programmes are available in Bonn

There are sewing workshops for beginners and advanced sewers in the "Stoffwechsel" sewing studio at Plittersdorfer Straße 135 in Bad Godesberg. Further information: www.werkraum-stoffwechsel.de

Other providers of sewing courses are

made-in-bonn in Bonn's Altstadt, Vorgebirgsstraße 3, made-in-bonn.de

Fabric shop "Stofftänzer", Kölnstraße 28, stofftaenzer.de

Fabric and children's fashion shop "Ninibutz", ninibutz.de

The wool shop "Schafgabe" in Beuel, Gottfried-Claren-Straße 7, offers workshops and courses as well as regular knitting and crochet get-togethers where people can work together in a relaxed atmosphere. Further information at: schafga. be

There are also knitting meetups and courses at the wool shop "Wollwiese", Wurzerstraße 108, wollwiese-bonn.de.

In the "Weberei Kai" school, Bonner Talweg 52, beginners and advanced weavers can take various weaving courses. Further information: webereikai.de