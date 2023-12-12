Sewing, knitting and weaving in vogue You can find these handicraft workshops in Bonn
Bonn · From a different era and yet back in fashion: there are now many sewing workshops, weaving schools and knitting meetups in Bonn. What's behind them?
They seem to be of a different era and yet they are very much in vogue: there are now plenty of shops, workshops and schools in Bonn dedicated to handicrafts. Sewing, knitting and weaving are also a big topic on social media. There are some special offers in Bonn where people of all ages can enjoy handicrafts themselves.
Even from the outside, the "Stoffwechsel" workroom in Plittersdorfer Straße looks absolutely inviting. In summer 2023, Annette Hohgräfe and Sabine Mölle celebrated their fifth anniversary here. "Sabine and I actually got to know each other through caring for an elderly gentleman and then quickly realised that we had similar interests," says Hohgräfe. She herself studied product design and taught herself how to sew. Sabine Mölle, on the other hand, is a trained seamstress and studied biology. "It's important to us to show people that sewing is sustainable. We pay a lot of attention to the materials we choose. We keep discovering fabrics that you can't easily buy everywhere. We also get fabric donations, which we sift through and can then use."
In fact, the first highlight of the workshops is developing ideas and choosing a project that the participants want to dedicate themselves to over the next few hours. Then they are invited to rummage through the countless baskets and shelves of fabric bales and scraps of all kinds. The workshop audience is a colourful mix of young and old, male and female. "We always end up with very different constellations, which is just great."
Knitting get-together in the "Schafgabe"
Handicrafts as something really valuable, a creative activity that is more than "just a hobby": Annette Hohgräfe and Sabine Mölle are not the only ones who want to make this a part of society again. There's also Regina Heinen, the owner of the "Schafgabe" in Beuel, and Cathrin Lorch from the "Weberei Kai". Regina Heinen realised at the age of 13 that she wanted to have a handicraft shop. But first her parents made her learn something "sensible". Now she has been the proud owner of the small wool shop "Schafgabe" in Beuel for 13 years. "I learnt to knit properly at school and while it was a punishment for many people back then, I loved it," she says today.
She was practically born with wool and knitting needles, as she was always knitting at home. "We children did our homework at the kitchen table and our mum sat there knitting," she remembers. With her own shop, she soon started teaching. Now you can not only wallow in all the wonderful balls of wool in the small shop, but also learn how to knit or crochet.
Sandra Becker used to go to school (and needlework classes) together with Heinen, but this evening is her first time at the knitting meetup: "I used to really enjoy knitting, but I let it slide due to family and work." During the pandemic, she got back into it - and found her way back in through YouTube videos. In addition to the courses and knitting get-togethers, Regina Heinen also loves offering individual advice. "During the time of Coronavirus, everything was at a standstill. That's when I started with the Wollrausch appointments. You can still register for them today and have a one-to-one appointment with me to develop projects, choose wool or solve specific problems."
Great interest in weaving courses
The "Weberei Kai" weaving school, based in Königswinter, has only been open for three months on Bonner Talweg. The owner is Cathrin Lorch, who trained as a weaver on the side. She has had the weaving workshop in Königswinter since 2018. "When I was looking for wool, it turned out that I could also offer weaving courses in a wool shop in Bonn. That went down so well that we started our weaving school in Bonn three months ago." In addition to weaving on a small creel comb frame, which participants can take home to finish, there is also the opportunity to work on a large loom. "I think it's important that beginners' creativity comes into play straight away: the first scarf they weave with us will already be their own design."
Lorch is only just realising how much interest there is. She regularly visits kindergartens and schools with her courses and is amazed at the feedback from the pupils, some of whom are still young - and their agility and speed when weaving. "It's not uncommon for children to be quicker than adults on a creel comb weaving frame." Setting up a weaving frame or loom takes time, but quite a few who then really get into weaving almost develop an addiction. "You look at colours all day and you have something beautiful in your hand all day. And the first fabric you weave yourself really has a completely different wow effect!"
Original text: Verena Düren
Translation: Jean Lennox