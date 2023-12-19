Parties on Christmas days You can party in these Bonn clubs at Christmas
Bonn · German Christmas is traditionally quiet and reflective. But it doesn't have to be like that all the time. There are clubs in Bonn where you can dance the Christmas stress away. An overview.
Whether with Christmas songs, electro sounds or an Ugly Sweater Contest: Bonn's club scene promises a variety of events for the festive season.
Xmas 80s and 90s flashback at Brückenforum
On Christmas Day, there’ll be music from the 80s and 90s at the Brückenforum in Beuel, including Christmas party hits from those decades, of course.
- Where: Brückenforum, Friedrich-Breuer-Straße 17, 53225 Bonn
- When: 25 December from 9 p.m.
"A party before the festivities" at Namenlos
Under the motto "Groovegrid: A party before the festivities", Namenlos invites you to start the festive magic with music and a party one day before Christmas Eve. Musically, it's all about disco, afro and 80s funk.
- Where: Namenlos, Bornheimer Straße 20, 53111 Bonn
- When: 23 December from 10 p.m.
Ugly Sweater Contest and Christmas party at Carpe Noctem
One of Bonn's oldest clubs, Carpe Noctem, is also getting in on the Christmas party action, with various events from 21 to 25 December. The Christmas edition of the "Bonnvoyage" party series is on 23 December. At the Christmas Eve Ugly Jumper Contest, you are challenged to show off your most hideously beautiful Christmas pullover. On Christmas Day, the Christmas programme at Carpe ends with the XXX-Mas Wild Edition party.
- Where: Wesselstraße 5, 53113 Bonn
- When: 21 to 25 December from 10 p.m.
Christmas at the N8schicht
The N8schicht in Bornheimer Straße is also a great place to celebrate. On 23 December, it's "ausgeglüht", or "glowing out". On two floors, party goers can start the Christmas season with either electronic music or Christmas hits. On Christmas Eve it's "Holy N8". There's also a festive club programme for the Christmas holidays.
- Where: Bornheimer Straße 20-22, 53111 Bonn
- When: 23 to 26 December from 11 p.m.
Christmas in die Falle
Two days before Christmas Eve, you can dance to mixed music from the 70s, 80s, 90s and the party hits of today at the "X-Mas Party" with DJ Nick from 8 p.m. onwards. DJ Nick will be supported by Bonn DJs Dominic Rosales and DJ Apropos.
- Where: Belderberg 15, 53113 Bonn
- When: 22 December from 8 p.m.
"The Miracle of Christmas" at the Jazz Galerie
There's a variety of music for party lovers to enjoy at "The Miracle of Christmas" party at the Jazz Galerie on Christmas Day.
- Where: Oxfordstraße 24, 53111 Bonn
- When: 25 December from 10 p.m.
Speck-Weg-Party at the Tanzhaus
At the annual Speck-Weg (trim down the pounds) party at Tanzhaus Bonn, there are all the usual ballroom dances with the right music: Standard, Latin, Discofox, West Coast Swing and more. You can also dance to a Christmas song or two.
- Where: Tanzhaus Bonn, Gartenstraße 102, 53225 Bonn
- When: 26 December, 6.30 p.m.
- More information can be found here.
Baila Bar Bonn
The doors of the Baila Bar in Bonn's old town will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Latin sound, Afro beats, dancehall, reggaeton, soul, rnb, amapiano and reggae will be playing.
- Where: Baila Bar Bonn, Heerstraße 132, 53111 Bonn
- When: Christmas Eve from 10 pm and 1st Christmas Day from 8 p.m.
- Further information: Admission is free.
This is a list of parties that does not claim to be exhaustive. It is also not a ranking. Is a party missing from the list? Send us an e-mail to online@ga.de.
Original text: ga; Translation: Jean Lennox