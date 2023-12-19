Parties on Christmas days You can party in these Bonn clubs at Christmas

One of Bonn's oldest clubs, Carpe Noctem, is also getting in on the Christmas party action, with various events from 21 to 25 December. The Christmas edition of the "Bonnvoyage" party series is on 23 December. At the Christmas Eve Ugly Jumper Contest, you are challenged to show off your most hideously beautiful Christmas pullover. On Christmas Day, the Christmas programme at Carpe ends with the XXX-Mas Wild Edition party.