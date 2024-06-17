Successful Netflix series You’d think you were in Bridgerton at these spots in and around Bonn
Bonn · The third season of Netflix's "Bridgerton" is captivating audiences worldwide. Viewers are fascinated by the stunning English castles and gardens. But you’ll find locations in Bonn and the surrounding area that evoke the Bridgerton flair.
The first part of "Bridgerton" season three was released a few weeks ago, and part two has been available since June 13. Set in England's Regency era, the series centers on the aristocratic Bridgerton family. While the series is filmed in the UK, there are places in and around Bonn where you can experience similar charm. Here are some of the most beautiful spots:
Poppelsdorf Palace and the Botanic Gardens
Poppelsdorf Palace in Bonn, once a pleasure palace for the archbishops and electors of Cologne, was completed in 1740. Today, it houses the mineralogical museum and facilities of the University of Bonn. The adjacent botanic garden, once exclusive to the rich and noble, is now open to visitors, offering serene walks among tropical plants and pond-side strolls.
- Opening Hours:
- Mineralogical Museum: Wednesday and Friday, 3–6 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm
- Botanic Garden: November to April: Monday to Friday, 10 am-4 pm; Summer: daily from 10 am-6 pm; April to September: Thursdays until 8 pm.
- Admission: Botanical Garden: Free; Mineralogical Museum: €2.50 (concessions €1.50).
- Address: Meckenheimer Allee 171, 53115 Bonn
Electoral Palace, Bonn
The former residence of the Cologne electors, now the main building of the University of Bonn, dates back to 1697. Post-1794, the palace was no longer used as an electoral residence and became a university in 1818, coinciding with the Regency era.
- Address: Regina-Pacis-Weg 3, 53113 Bonn
Castle Kommende Ramersdorf
Built in 1220 as a Teutonic Knights branch, this castle, now a hotel and restaurant, offers a historic stay. It was remodeled in the late 19th century to reflect period aesthetics.
Restaurant Hours: Daily, 12–3 pm and 6–11 pm
Address: Oberkasseler Straße 10, 53227 BonnWebsite: www.schlosshotel-kommende.de
Electoral Palaces, Brühl
The palaces of Augustusburg and Falkenlust, UNESCO World Heritage Sites since 1984, were favorites of Elector Clemens August. Augustusburg's rococo staircase by Balthasar Neumann is a must-see, available during guided tours. The palace park features English landscape garden elements added by Peter Joseph Lenné in 1842.
Opening Hours: March: Tuesday to Friday, 9 am-4 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 10 am-5 pmAdmission: Augustusburg: €9.50 (reduced €8); Falkenlust: €7 (reduced €5.50)Address: Max-Ernst-Allee, 50321 BrühlWebsite: www.schlossbruehl.de
Drachenburg Castle
A prime example of Rhine Romanticism, Drachenburg Castle, built between 1882 and 1884, offers breathtaking views and a zoned landscape garden.
Opening Hours: Early November to mid-March: 12–5 pm; mid-March to November: 11 am–6 pmAdmission: €8 (reduced €6)Address: Drachenfelsstraße 118, 53639 KönigswinterWebsite: www.schloss-drachenburg.de
Adendorf Castle
This well-preserved moated castle in Wachtberg, first documented in 1337, features a landscape-style park and offers group tours.
Admission: Group tours available; free for schools and kindergartens.Address: Adendorf Castle 1, 53343 WachtbergWebsite: burgadendorf.de
Heimerzheim Castle
This accessible moated castle in Swisttal, ideal for weddings and events, offers romantic picnics in its surrounding parks and forests.
Visits: By arrangement with the ownerAddress: Kölner Straße 1, 53913 SwisttalWebsite: www.zum-dorfbrunnen.de/burg-heimerzheim
Miel Castle
Built by Count Belderbusch between 1768 and 1772, this castle in Swisttal features a golf course and a restaurant. Guided tours are available for groups.
Castle Hours: Daily, 8 am-6 pm; call ahead for visits.Admission: Adults €3, children €1; guided tours €5 per person.Restaurant Hours: May to September: Monday to Saturday, 12–9 pm; Sundays and holidays, 10 am–9 pm; October to April: Wednesday to Sunday, 12–9 pm.Address: Schlossallee 1, 53913 Swisttal-MielWebsite: www.schlossmiel.de
Wolkenburg Castle, Cologne
Dating back to 1141, this castle served as a hospital during the Regency era and was rebuilt post-WWII. It now functions as a historical event venue.
Address: Mauritiussteinweg 59-61, 50676 CologneWebsite:
Cologne Flora
This 11.5-hectare park, designed by Peter Joseph Lenné in 1864, merges various gardens, including an English landscape garden.
Opening Hours: Daily from 8 am to sunset, no later than 9 pm.Address: Alter Stammheimer Weg, 50735 CologneWebsite: www.stadt-koeln.de
Arff Castle, Cologne
Situated between Cologne and Düsseldorf, this symmetrical castle by Michael Leveilly is surrounded by romantic pastures and woods. It also hosts events and weddings.
Address: Schloss-Arff-Straße 1, 50769 CologneWebsite: www.schloss-arff.de
Conclusion
Explore these beautiful sites in Bonn and the surrounding area and you'll experience the Bridgerton flair without leaving Germany.
(Original text: Celina Baumann; Translation: Jean Lennox)