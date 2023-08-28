Dance event in and around Bonn Young people around the world love hip-hop

Performances

As part of the project, the dance and video show "African HipHop and Global Music" will be held on Wednesday, 30 August, at 7.30 p.m. at Bonn's Pantheon. The dancers Sean Mambwere, Tichaona Chikara and Terrence Kapesa will also showcase their country and their work in Zimbabwe. The show will be complemented by the international Global Music Orchestra, founded by Mike Herting. Info and tickets at www.pantheon.de.

On Saturday, 2 September, the dancers will open both the City Sports Festival at 11 a.m. on Münsterplatz and the open-air event "Bühne frei für Beethoven" at 11.55 a.m. on Marktplatz with their hip-hop performance in Bonn. A hip-hop flash mob is planned for Saturday, 9 September, at 12 noon on Theaterplatz Bad Godesberg. qg