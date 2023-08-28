Dance event in and around Bonn Young people around the world love hip-hop
Bad Godesberg/Königswinter · A club from Bad Godesberg that brings dancers from Zimbabwe and from the local region together on the Drachenfels near Königswinter. They dance hip-hop there - to the delight of tourists from all over the world.
They have a long journey behind them: On Sunday last week, professional dancers Sean Mambwere, Tichaona Chikara and Terrence Kapesa from Zimbabwe arrived in Bonn. After a short rest, the three hip-hoppers went straight to the Koltermann dance school in Bad Godesberg. A first training session with the hip-hop formation was already on the agenda there in the afternoon - a preparation for the official kick-off of the project, the shooting of a dance video, which took place on Tuesday last week on the Drachenfelsplateau.
In the coming two and a half weeks, the programme is no less packed, because in addition to shows and performances, Sean, Tichaona and Terrence will give 13 workshops at nine schools: in Bonn at the Robert Wetzlar Vocational School, the Sankt Adelheidis Gymnasium, the Elisabeth Selbert Gesamtschule as well as at the Friedrich Ebert Gymnasium, Otto Kühne Gymnasium and Amos Comenius Gymnasium. Three workshops alone are also planned at the Siebengebirgsgymnasium in Bad Honnef, where there will also be a hip-hop show on Friday, 1 September.
All this is organised by the association Kunst und Kultur in Bad Godesberg (KuKuG), which has now brought the hip-hoppers back to Germany after their successful premiere last year. "The aim of the project is to use hip-hop to create a connection between young people of different nations," says chairwoman Anne Gronski. The association is committed to "making culture in Bad Godesberg a little more varied". And hip-hop is part of youth culture in Africa as well as in Germany, "you can easily build a connection through it. It's a real icebreaker". That they are by no means confined to the local boundaries of Bad Godesberg: "We are pragmatic. It is nice when schools approach us and there is interest. The first hip-hop project in 2022 was so successful that many people asked if there would be a repeat. Thanks to support from the Development Education Programme, the school workshops could be financed this year. The workshops are not only about dancing, but also about "awakening interest in the countries of the global South".
Spontaneous applause
On the Drachenfels, it became clear that bridging the gap between dancers is not the only thing that works. Day trippers watched the rehearsals for the video with great interest. Mobile phones were taken out, photos were taken. One or two curious people ask questions, there were conversations, flyers were taken, there was applause. The three young men from Zimbabwe were happy: "The people here are very open. We are very happy to be here again".
The rehearsals with the young dancers of the hip-hop formation were also a success - for both sides: "The girls are super talented. They are eager to learn and open to new things. It's an honour for us to work with them," says Sean, who, along with his two fellow dancers, is considered one of the best dancers in Africa. On the other hand, the enthusiasm is just as great: "It's really cool. We learned a lot during the two days, which we can now incorporate into our own choreographies. Popping, for example, is something we didn't know before," says dancer Luisa, explaining that it is a choppy movement consisting only of short muscle contractions. The ten members of the group are no longer beginners: at the West German Championships, the team was right at the top of the podium.
During the video shoot, they did not dance to African rhythms, but - at the request of the guests - to a German song. "Zukunft Pink by Peter Fox is not really our style, but the title fits very well," says Luisa. After all, the championship outfit that the girls wear for the video shoot is also bright pink.
The sun was already low when the filming was finished and director David Stira had everything in the can. The former Päda student graduated from high school this year and will soon start training as a media designer. He did the filming on a voluntary basis, as did Florian Moers, who is in charge of the project's Instagram account "@hiphop.connects". The finished video will also be published on the association's homepage at www.kukug.de.
Original text: Gabriela Quarg
Translation: Jean Lennox