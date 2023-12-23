Orders over social media Young people in Bonn have drugs delivered by courier
Bonn · A Telegram group in Bonn offers illegal drugs by delivery. Courier drivers deliver the drugs to minors. In November, a 15-year-old girl collapsed after consuming anesthetics which she had ordered using this method.
It was an evening in November when Albert Peters' daughter (name changed by the editors) collapsed. He found the 15-year-old in a terrible state: with her eyes rolled back, slurring her words and lacking any coordination. He immediately called an ambulance.
The suspicion that she had drunk too much alcohol did not pan out. The emergency doctor discovered that she had consumed drugs - a heavy anesthetic to be precise, something that normally cannot be bought. It turns out that young people can easily get hold of the drug, as the 15-year-old later explained when she was feeling better. It was available through the so-called "Telegram taxi", which operates in Bad Godesberg and Bonn city center, among other places.
Telegram is actually an app for communicating, not for ordering. Yet young people can find the drug group within a few seconds by entering the right search term. This group contains a link that leads to another group - the actual drug group. Once you have joined this group, dozens of pictures of various drugs immediately appear - along with instructions on how to order them.
In the groups themselves, only the person who created the group can write something. The other group participants are only viewers and must follow the instructions if they are interested. Telegram has not responded to GA inquiries, and even reporting the groups several times has not helped so far.
The dealers' target group is schoolchildren aged between 13 and 18, reports Peters, who has spent the past few weeks taking an in-depth look at the drug taxi. The vehicles are constantly on the move so as not to provide a target. They go where the users need them: to schools and parks, bus stops and meeting places. According to his findings, the drug quantities found in the trunk of the car never exceed a certain amount - so from a criminal law perspective, it is only marginally worthwhile for the police to make a seizure. "Supplies can be found stashed behind trees or under patches of grass, for example.”
The Bonn police are aware of this practice. The fact that drugs are offered on social networks, including Telegram, is nothing new, but it is not easy to counter. "When reports or concrete information reach the criminal investigation department for drug offenses, investigations are started," said the police in response to a GA query. As a rule, investigations are carried out undercover "so as not to jeopardize the success of the investigation".
A whopping 16 lines of speed before school
Peters' then 14-year-old daughter and her friends had no problem getting hold of some hard drugs. Irregularly at first, but later on a daily basis - and repeatedly. "I found a list where she had written down what the group had consumed and when," says Peters. The list covered the entire spectrum of drugs and medication: ecstasy and diazepam, cocaine and speed, Rivotril and Alprezolan, marijuana and tilidine or ketamine, to name but a few. A total of 16 lines of speed before school, then marijuana to come down. In the afternoon, a few more drugs and anesthetics before going to bed.
His daughter spent a good 6,000 euros a year on drugs, most of which she earned through part-time jobs. "It's all gone," says Peters. However, users often steal from their parents or are encouraged to deal drugs themselves. "You buy the stuff from a taxi and then sell it for a small mark-up. And you've already covered your own needs.”
How does he know all this? Partly because of his own research and many conversations. Add to that, his daughter came clean after her breakdown. "She immediately admitted everything and just cried," he recalls. She sobbed and said that she couldn't get out of the drug scene on her own. "She wanted to get out, but couldn’t." So the parents took action. The now 15-year-old was deregistered from school, she no longer lives in Bonn and is waiting for a place in a rehab clinic.
Battling on all fronts
He had already realized that something was wrong with his daughter, says Peters. Not only because she was once caught dealing, but also because of her sometimes red eyes or her abnormal behavior. He only realized how bad things really were for her after her breakdown. He is now battling the drug issue on all fronts and wants to shake up parents, schools and public authorities. He fights against dealers as well as against any businesses that serve alcohol to minors. Because looking the other way is no solution.
And how does he feel today? "You just worry all the time," says Peters. Even now that his daughter has been taken out of the line of fire, so to speak. "It will probably never go away.”
(Orig. text: GA / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)